Silfverberg scores twice, Ducks hold off Sabres to end 3-game skid

Olen Zellweger had an assist in his NHL debut, Cam Fowler had two assists, and John Gibson made 28 saves for Anaheim (16-30-1), which was 1-8-1 in its past 10 home games.

"He's a modern player," Silfverberg said of Zellweger. "He's very agile, he's very quick, he's very quick with the puck too. Great hands, good vision."

Jordan Greenway had a goal and an assist, Kyle Okposo scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for the Sabres (20-23-4), who have lost two in a row following back-to-back shutout wins.

"We have to do a better job of realizing where we're at and what we need," Okposo said. "We obviously didn't feel good, but when you don't feel good you have to do the little things correctly so you're in the right positions, and we just, we wanted it easy. When you want it easy and the other team starts to feel good, it's going to be a long night."

Silfverberg gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period, redirecting Radko Gudas’ one-timer from the point past Luukkonen.

The Ducks made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 3:37 of the second period. Sam Carrick batted in the puck at the top of the crease off a rebound from Zellweger’s wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

"I think that's one of my better skills, finding that lane, especially from the blue line," Zellweger said. "It's something that I've worked on. I kind of feel a calmness looking for that lane, so it was good that one got through on net."