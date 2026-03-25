Bruins 'believe we're a playoff team' heading into huge test against Sabres

BOSTON -- When James Hagens was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins, there was an assumption that as soon as the Boston College season finished this spring, he would jump to the NHL. There was an assumption his services would be needed -- immediately -- given where the Bruins were expected to be.
That is not entirely without merit.
But it says something that Hagens, who signed an American Hockey League Amateur Tryout Agreement on Monday, reported to Providence and not Boston. It says something that instead of being in the lineup for a massive game between the Bruins and Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NESN, TVAS2), what could be an Eastern Conference First Round matchup, he will instead be playing in an AHL game against Springfield.
“This team, as we said at the deadline, has scratched and clawed to be in the position they’re in and ultimately it’d be (coach) Marco's (Sturm's) decision in terms of who goes in and who comes out of the lineup,” Boston general manager Don Sweeney said Tuesday. “James may or may not be part of that.”
It’s a statement that emphasizes what Sweeney has said since the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, since he opted to stand pat, neither bolstering a team positioned to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, nor subtracting from a squad that has overachieved expectations.
Would a team have been interested in 19-goal Viktor Arvidsson as a rental? Extremely likely. Others, perhaps, as well.