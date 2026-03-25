Bruins 'believe we're a playoff team' heading into huge test against Sabres

But these Bruins were due a chance to try.

“I think that Marco and the staff have done a good job,” Sweeney said of the first-year Bruins coach. “The players have done a good job. They’ve earned the right to be here. They’re competitive every night. And it’s exciting, exciting to be part of this.

“As the team would reference, maybe people doubted what they were capable of doing and they’d like to see it finish, themselves. I think they’re proud of themselves, but they know there’s work in front of them and they want to take it day by day. But they would love the opportunity -- they were happy and grateful for keeping this group together and not worrying about picking up an extra pick.

"Like, all the guys in here have contributed to our success thus far and the staff wants to see that through. We believe we’re a playoff team.”

Right now, even in an extremely tight, extremely competitive Eastern Conference, that’s exactly what they are.

And that stands, even after a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday that Sturm characterized as “one of probably the most frustrating nights I’ve been with this group.” The Bruins hold a one-point advantage over the Ottawa Senators for the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference and sit two points back of the Montreal Canadiens for third in the Atlantic Division.

They are also nine points behind the first-place Sabres and seven behind the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning.

Which is why every game matters right now, every point, and it was with disappointment that the Bruins headed to Buffalo on Tuesday night after an effort they said was simply not good enough, not at home, not against a team out of the playoff picture.

“We were just flat,” defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “Didn’t have emotions against Toronto Maple Leafs, that’s on us, that’s for sure. We’ve got to be better than that. It’s important points for us at home and to drop it like this, it’s embarrassing.”

It is notable that, at this point, it would be a disappointment for Boston to miss the playoffs, in a season in which it seemed likely to do so at the start. That’s not the case anymore, after finding a structure and a rhythm, after getting goalie Jeremy Swayman back to form and seeing a career season from defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Swayman is 6-3-1 over his past 10 starts with a 1.98 goals-against average and .928 save percentage, and has held opponents to two goals or fewer in seven of those starts.

McAvoy has 54 points (10 goals, 44 assists) in 59 games this season, and needs three points to eclipse his NHL season-high 56 points (10 goals, 46 assists) in 2021-22. His strong season has been punctuated by his current stretch of 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in his past 31 games, with at least a point in 27 of them.