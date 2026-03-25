NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg had one goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators scored five goals in the first period in a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
Forsberg has 3 points, streaking Predators top Sharks for 5th straight win
Marchessault has 3 assists for Nashville; Smith scores twice, but San Jose has lost 5 straight
Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Marchessault had three assists and Ryan O'Reilly had two assists for the Predators (34-28-9), who extended their winning streak to a season-best five games. Juuse Saros made 27 saves.
“I thought everyone came ready to play,” Forsberg said. “Obviously we’re getting rewarded, which is nice. I thought we did a lot of the right things. We were getting on their defensemen, getting pucks back and creating like that. A couple off the rush as well, which is huge for us. Obviously set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Nashville holds the second wild card spot into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, three points behind the Utah Mammoth. The Sharks are seven points behind the Predators.
Will Smith scored twice for the Sharks (32-31-6), who have lost five consecutive games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 13 saves.
“Some execution issues early,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We turned one over when the puck is on our stick. They scored five goals on five chances in a row. That doesn’t happen very often.”
Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the first period with a tap-in at the crease off Fedor Svechkov’s cross-ice pass.
Adam Gaudette scored for the Sharks to tie the game 1-1 at 6:25 on a redirection in the slot of a shot from Shakir Mukhamadullin.
Matthew Wood gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 7:49 on a wrist shot from the right circle after deking around Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood at the blue line.
“(Wood) is a big guy,” Marchessault said. “He has a good flair for what’s coming up ice when he has the puck. He has good vision. He has good flair for the net. He’s a great goal scorer, and he proved that already. I think he’s definitely the big difference for us right now.”
Roman Josi made it 3-1 for the Predators at 11:40 on a wrist shot from the slot on a pass from Forsberg.
Luke Evangelista gave the Predators a 4-1 lead at 12:26 on a pass from O’Reilly that went in off of his skate.
Skjei made it 5-1 at 16:36 on a one-timer from the point on a pass from O’Reilly.
“I think we’re playing our best hockey right now, and there’s definitely a confidence in the room, confidence in the guys,” Skjei said. “And obviously it’s happening at a great time at the end of the year so we’re going to try to keep building on that into the playoffs.”
Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal at 12:38 of the second period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to make it 6-1.
Smith cut it to 6-2 on a 5-on-3 power play at 17:26 when a loose rebound leaked out to him in the slot.
“I think as a whole group we’ve just got to simplify,” Smith said. “I think when we shoot ourselves in the foot it’s hard to win games.”
Smith scored again off a rebound at 1:40 of the third period, poking the puck underneath Saros’ legs after the goaltender fell to the ice on his back.
“We didn’t show up,” Nedeljkovic said. “We didn’t come ready to play. And that’s what happens. You can’t take a shift off, two shifts off, let alone a whole period in this league. Especially against a team that’s playing pretty well like them. For us, we’re fighting for points. We’re fighting for our lives right now. We didn’t show up.”
NOTES: Forsberg has three goals and three assists in his past two games and a five-game point streak (12 points; five goals, seven assists). … Stamkos has four goals in a three-game goal streak. … Smith finished with six shots on goal in 20:31 of ice time. … The Predators have won 14 consecutive games against the Sharks, dating back to Dec. 10, 2019. It’s tied for the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history (14 straight against the St. Louis Blues from Oct. 15, 2005 – Jan. 27, 2007).