Forsberg has 3 points, streaking Predators top Sharks for 5th straight win

Nashville holds the second wild card spot into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, three points behind the Utah Mammoth. The Sharks are seven points behind the Predators.

Will Smith scored twice for the Sharks (32-31-6), who have lost five consecutive games. Alex Nedeljkovic made 13 saves.

“Some execution issues early,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We turned one over when the puck is on our stick. They scored five goals on five chances in a row. That doesn’t happen very often.”

Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the first period with a tap-in at the crease off Fedor Svechkov’s cross-ice pass.

Adam Gaudette scored for the Sharks to tie the game 1-1 at 6:25 on a redirection in the slot of a shot from Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Matthew Wood gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 7:49 on a wrist shot from the right circle after deking around Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood at the blue line.

“(Wood) is a big guy,” Marchessault said. “He has a good flair for what’s coming up ice when he has the puck. He has good vision. He has good flair for the net. He’s a great goal scorer, and he proved that already. I think he’s definitely the big difference for us right now.”

Roman Josi made it 3-1 for the Predators at 11:40 on a wrist shot from the slot on a pass from Forsberg.