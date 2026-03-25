McTavish ends goal drought in 3rd, Ducks edge Canucks to extend Pacific lead

Mikael Granlund scored twice, John Carlson had three assists, and Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (40-27-4), who won their third straight and extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Leo Carlsson and Chris Kreider each had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 27 saves.

Anaheim extended its first-place lead in the Pacific Division to five points over the Edmonton Oilers and six on the Vegas Golden Knights.

“There's obviously times of the game that we just got to buckle down a little bit more, and I think maybe just a little more zone time would help with that,” said Carlson, who was playing his fifth game with the Ducks after being acquired from the Washington Capitals on March 6. “But it's a savvy group in here that's finding ways to win, so that's good.”

Carlson missed his first four games with Anaheim after the trade and had one assist in his first four games in the lineup before breaking through on Tuesday.

“He had a really good game,” Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. “He just knows when it's time to jump into the play or play recognition at the point, shots getting through, his gap is solid, patience with the puck coming out of our end, direct passes. Just settles us down a lot.”

Carlson said it’s been an adjustment after spending his first 17 seasons in Washington.

“Getting used to some things, getting used to some players, little things like that but otherwise, it's a great group of guys that have welcomed me,” Carlson said. “I feel comfortable and confident in here, and it's a fun team.”