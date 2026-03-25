McDavid scores 400th NHL goal for Oilers

McDavid won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2022-23, when he scored an NHL career-high 64 goals. He has scored at least 30 goals nine times and at least 40 goals four times in his 11 NHL seasons.

Since entering the League in 2015-16, McDavid is first in points (1,200) and assists (799) and fifth in goals, behind Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (448), teammate Leon Draisaitl (432), Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (428) and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins (409).

Selected with the No. 1 pick by Edmonton in the 2015 NHL Draft, McDavid has won the Art Ross Trophy as NHL's scoring champion five times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23) and has had at least 100 points in nine of his 11 seasons. He's also won the Hart Trophy as NHL's most valuable player three times (2016-17, 2020-21, 2022-23) and the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented to the most outstanding player in the League as voted on by members of the NHL Players’ Association, four times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23).

McDavid is second in assists and points in Oilers history, trailing Wayne Gretzky in each category (1,086 assists, 1,699 points). He is also fifth in goals, behind Gretzky (583), Jari Kurri (474), Draisaitl (434) and Glenn Anderson (417).

“I think early in the year he was not shooting,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think (the media) made it clear that he wasn’t shooting and asked him a lot of questions about it. It fired him up a little bit and he went on a goal-scoring streak there.

“It’s tough to say you have to shoot more or not shoot. Every situation is different, but when he’s on that attack mode, mentality of attacking, getting the puck to the net, whether he’s carrying it or shooting it, that’s when he’s really dangerous. When he’s on that attack mentality, the opposition has to have one or two defenders, and that usually opens up a lot of ice.”

NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report