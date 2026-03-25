McDavid scores twice, reaches 1,200 points in Oilers win against Mammoth

McDavid became the third-fastest player in NHL history to 1,200 points (784 games), behind only Wayne Gretzky (504 games) and Mario Lemieux (593 games). He also became the 115th player in NHL history, and 15th active, to score at least 400. McDavid is the fifth player in Oilers history to reach 400 goals.

Jack Roslovic also scored twice, and Evan Bouchard had three assists for the Oilers (35-28-9), who have won three of their past five games. Tristan Jarry made 16 saves.

Alexander Kerfoot and Lawson Crouse scored for the Mammoth (37-29-6), who are 3-4-2 in their past nine.

Karel Vejmelka allowed four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by Vitek Vanecek to begin the third period. Vanecek made 10 saves in relief.

Kerfoot gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 11:12 of the first period. Sean Durzi skated into the offensive zone and dropped the puck back to Kerfoot, who sent a snap shot from above the right face-off circle that deflected off Oilers defensemen Darnell Nurse and Connor Murphy before fluttering over Jarry into the net.

Roslovic tied it 1-1 at 14:27 with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Vejmelka to the blocker side. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the secondary assist for his 800th NHL point.

The teams exchanged three goals in a 43-second span in the second period.

Savoie put Edmonton up 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 11:24. Bouchard sent a pass to Savoie in the slot, where his wrist shot slid through Vejmelka's pads.

Crouse tied it 2-2 just 35 seconds later at 11:59 while on the power play. Michael Carcone played the puck off the end boards and it bounced in front to Crouse in the slot, where he dropped to one knee and buried a snap shot to the glove side.

McDavid put the Oilers in front 3-2 at 12:07. He split the defense and chased a bouncing puck before chipping it over Vejmelka's glove from the edge of the right circle.

Roslovic scored his second of the game at 15:04, settling a rebound in the left circle and putting a snap shot through the five-hole of Vejmelka just seconds after Zach Hyman sent a shot off the crossbar.

McDavid scored his second goal into an empty net 19:52 of the third period for his 40th of the season and to secure the 5-2 final.