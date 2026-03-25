Jack Hughes scores twice, Devils hold off Stars

Connor Brown made it 3-1 at 12:52, beating Oettinger to the short side with a wrist shot from low in the right circle that bounced off the back bar.

“Past couple of games, we’ve been giving up too much. Tonight especially, it was just kind of free offense; it was breakaways, it was bad decisions and turnovers. Good news is, those are easy fixes so now we’ve got to do that,” Harley said. “Just get a little bit smarter out there. You’ve got to be a little bit more aware of when they’re flying the zone and where they are and where you are on the ice. Just got to play a little bit better.”

Hughes scored his second of the period at 17:19 for a 4-1 advantage. Luke Hughes sent a stretch pass from below the goal line in the defensive zone to Jack, who collected the puck and finished a breakaway with a wrist shot from in tight.

“We did some good things at different times, but it’s tough to dig yourself out of a 4-1 hole after one,” Johnston said. “I think we have a really good understanding of what we need to do and what it looks like when we’re at our best. Just haven’t done that enough for enough time these past few games. Every team in this League can beat you and sting you if you don’t play your A-game. We know our A-game is as good as anyone’s and we can beat anyone when we do it.”

Johnston cut the deficit to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 1:11 of the second period. Matt Duchene's backhand pass deflected off the left skate of Brown to Johnston, who put a snap shot into an open net from the left of the crease for his 40th of the season.

“They are a good team, and they have a really good power play, so giving up two power plays to start the second wasn’t ideal,” Brown said. “They built some momentum off that, and they are a good team. They were coming with a push and I thought we did a good job of keeping our head up and making the next play. We weren’t just packing it in and trying to defend, and we went out and scored a few more, so it was all-in-all a good win for us.”