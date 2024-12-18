Nelson quietly one of best United States-born players in NHL

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven, shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week, Stan examines "The quiet success" of New York Islanders veteran center Brock Nelson, who has been selected to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament involving Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States that will take place in Boston and Montreal from Feb. 12-20.

If there could be such a thing as a "stealth hockey star," Brock Nelson, the tall Minnesotan would be it. He has been an Islanders mainstay for 14 years but always seems to be playing in the shadow of more colorful stickhandlers. Yet the facts of his productive life should not be ignored.

"Brock literally has every tool," teammate Mathew Barzal said. "His skating is what goes unnoticed. Watch him and see how he gets to places so quickly. He's fast and has wicked shots -- a one-timer, wrister, net front -- he scores in so many different ways."

During the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Pittsburgh Penguins -- heading into Game 6 -- Nelson had but one goal through the first five games while the Islanders were one win away from claiming the round. It was then that he erupted for three points in the clincher.

Skating on a line with Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey, Nelson was flying all game and delivered two highlight-reel goals as well as an assist.

"It's no surprise why he was selected to represent the USA in the upcoming 4 Nations tournament," said Islanders and Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine. "He consistently makes the right play at the right time.

"He has deceptive speed, an accurate shot, is hard on the puck, plus he's a great teammate. When slotted in with the higher end talent, Nelson's strengths will only be amplified. I believe that Brock will be a hero in the tournament."

Nelson described being named to Team USA as "super exciting."

"Anytime you can represent your country in any tournament it means a lot. This new form will be exciting. I'll be soaking it in and happy to be a part of it."

An example of Brock at his best emerged in the second round of the 2021 playoffs; this time against the Boston Bruins with, again, his team one win away from the clincher at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. As in the previous round, Nelson saved his best for last, scoring two huge goals 7:19 apart to send the Coliseum crowd into a frenzy and clinch the Game 6 victory.

"Before I came to the Island, I thought there was more to Brock's game; and I found that there was," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said.

Considering Nelson's hockey roots, it shouldn't be a surprise that the 33-year-old has developed into a superior professional. Born and bred just short of the Canadian border in Warroad, Minnesota, Brock grew up in a pure hockey family.

First, there was great-uncle Gordon Christian, who in 1956 was instrumental in spearheading Team USA to a silver medal in the Winter Olympics in Italy. Brock's grandfather, Bill Christian and great uncle Roger Christian starred for Team USA during Uncle Sam's gold medal triumph in 1960 at Squaw Valley, California.

Brock's uncle Dave Christian not only was a leader on the 1980 "Miracle On Ice" gold medalists at Lake Placid but went on to an NHL career spanning more than 1,000 games. The Christian family also launched a popular hockey stick company.

"I remember the first couple of times I saw their gold medals, and then when the movie, 'Miracle' came out, I learned what my grandfather and my uncles accomplished in hockey and how important those events were," Nelson said.

"Anytime I've been able to wear the USA uniform, I think back to Bill and Dave Christian and what they did when they were playing, and how special it was. I've come to appreciate it more and more as time has passed."

Nelson's scoring has been prolific both home and away. During a game against the Canadiens at Bell Centre on November 4, 2021, he had seven shots on goal, scoring on four of them.

"Brock's game is built around the details," said Brendan Burke, Islanders play-by-play announcer for MSG Sports. "Sure, he can score 30-plus goals but he's also smart in his own end of the rink. I also like his versatility. He kills penalties, is great with his stick and wins key face-offs."

That helps explain why he was picked for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Since the 2018-19 season, Nelson's 142 even-strength goals rank fourth among U.S.-born players.

Chris Botta, co-author of Pride and Passion, an Islanders history, remembered how Nelson impressed him after he had starred for the University of North Dakota.

"Right out of college, he produced for AHL Bridgeport and that was impressive," Botta said. "Even then, people were raving about his skills and commitment. He's far from the flashiest player, but he does everything so well. He's played for five different head coaches and in three different home arenas for one franchise and yet, he's been a constant force."

Author George Grimm admired Nelson's reliability and consistency.

"They've been his trademarks. He's the kind of player who won't make a mistake leading to a loss," he said. "And his 30-plus goals in each of the last three seasons were impressive."

Nelson is sixth in Islanders history in games played (870) and seventh in goals (285). It's quite possible that by the end of this season he could land in the top three in goals, passing Brent Sutter and LaFontaine (287 each), Clark Gillies (304) and Denis Potvin (310).

"What more needs to be said," author Zachary Weinstock said. "Nelson is the most universally respected and beloved Islander of the 21st century by 100 miles."