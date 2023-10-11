Howden to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game

Latest News

Kevin Weekes pluses, minuses for Chicago-Boston, Colorado-Los Angeles

Pluses, minuses for Blackhawks-Bruins, Avalanche-Kings
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
nhl on tap news and notes October 11

NHL On Tap: Bedard travels to Boston for 2nd game, start of Bruins' 100th season
nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Buffalo to wear Rick Jeanneret patch to honor late broadcaster

Sabres to wear 'RJ' patch to honor Jeanneret this season
Ruff signs multi-year contract to stay Devils coach

Ruff signs multiyear contract to remain Devils coach
2023 Heritage Classic festivities to feature free fan park

WestJet NHL Fan Park to be part of 2023 Heritage Classic festivities
Vegas begins repeat quest after raising 2023 banner

Golden Knights start drive for repeat after raising Cup banner
Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights Game Recap October 10

Golden Knights begin championship defense with win against Kraken
Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner

Golden Knights raise 2022-23 Stanley Cup championship banner
Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks

Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks
Bedard shows skill in NHL debut for Blackhawks

Bedard shows off 'dangerous' skill set in Blackhawks debut
Chicago Blackhawks Pittsburgh Penguins game recap October 10

Bedard has assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks rally past Penguins
Erik Karlsson has much in common with Red Kelly

Karlsson has much in common with NHL great Kelly
Boston to begin 100th season against Chicago

Bruins to begin centennial season with red-carpet arrival, home game against Blackhawks
Los Angeles thinks pieces are in place to win Stanley Cup

Kings confident pieces are in place to win Stanley Cup
Edmonton Oilers priority to improve defense this season

Oilers making defense focal point to help dynamic offense this season
nhl fan mailbag for October 11

Mailbag: Johansen giving Avalanche center depth, NHL 'ManningCast'

Howden to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game

Forward facing discipline for illegal check to head against Tanev during win against Kraken

Howden_GoldenKnights

© Zak Krill/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brett Howden will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 6:02 of the third period of the Golden Knights' 4-1 win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Howden made contact with Tanev's head as the latter was set to receive a pass in the neutral zone.

Howden was assessed a match penalty and a game misconduct. Tanev left the game and did not return. 

The penalties were upheld on an official's video review.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.