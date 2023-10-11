Howden to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game

Brett Howden will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights forward is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 6:02 of the third period of the Golden Knights' 4-1 win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Howden made contact with Tanev's head as the latter was set to receive a pass in the neutral zone.

Howden was assessed a match penalty and a game misconduct. Tanev left the game and did not return.

The penalties were upheld on an official's video review.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.