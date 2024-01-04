Othmann says NHL debut for Rangers ‘going to be fun’

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Brennan Othmann will make his NHL debut for the New York Rangers against the Chicago Blackhawks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG), skating opposite two-time World Junior Championship teammate Connor Bedard.

Othmann, the No. 16 pick by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft, was recalled Wednesday from Hartford of the American Hockey League, where the 20-year-old has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) and a team-high 95 shots on goal in 28 games.

He will skate on New York's third line with Nick Bonino and Jonny Brodzinski, who was on Otthmann's line in Hartford before he was recalled to New York on Nov. 28.

Othmann will replace Tyler Pitlick, who is week to week with a lower-body injury.

"Just a lot of excitement," Othmann said after New York's morning skate. "Obviously, first NHL game and you want to do well but at the same time you're just happy that you're getting that shot to play. I'm just going to be excited to go out there and play and take the regular season MSG crowd in. It's going to be fun."

Othmann said he was told he was being recalled before Hartford's practice Wednesday. He participated in practice, joking that it was a power-play practice but since he was leaving he had to be on the penalty kill and he was "a bit lost there."

He called his parents, Gerry and Paige, after practice. They were scheduled to fly to New York from Toronto on Thursday morning.

"I told my parents on the way home yesterday from the rink and they were pretty ecstatic and they're a bit emotional," Othmann said.

Othmann scored Hartford's first two goals of the season in a 3-2 shootout win against the Providence Bruins on Oct. 13. He said he feels his game has progressed since, particularly with the smaller details such as stick and body positioning in the defensive zone.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Othmann was recommended by Hartford's coaching staff.

"From what I understood from management, talking to Hartford, his game, he was playing well," Laviolette said. "When I spoke with Brennan he made a point to say he is getting coached up every day with video and he was really learning. If you're willing to accept and learn from what you do out on the ice you can really become better. You can take that information and improve your game. That's the process that was happening. We're in need of a player. It seems like the right time, the right fit."

In addition, forward Kaapo Kakko participated in the Rangers morning skate Thursday wearing a red non-contact jersey. It's the first time the 22-year-old has skated with the team since he sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 27.

Laviolette said Kakko will travel with the Rangers for their game in Montreal on Saturday. The No. 2 pick by the Rangers in 2019 NHL Draft, who has three points (two goals, one assist) in 20 games, is not ready to return.

"I think the next step in the progression is to start skating with us and he was at that point to join us so it's great to have him out there," Laviolette said. "He looks good. He's moving well. That's all positive stuff."