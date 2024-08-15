Skjei ‘super excited’ to team up with Stamkos, Marchessault on Predators

EDINA, Minn. -- The Nashville Predators have a roster that looks strong on paper. Brady Skjei is determined to make that strength extend to the ice when the defenseman joins veteran forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos in a few weeks at training camp.

Skjei, Stamkos and Marchessault each signed with Nashville on July 1. Stamkos signed a four-year contract, Marchessault five years, and Skjei seven.

“The team looks really, really good,” Skjei said Wednesday at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring collegiate and NHL players with ties to Minnesota. “Obviously, a huge July 1 for the team. I mean, adding two guys (in Marchessault and Stamkos) that scored 40 goals last year is pretty impressive. So, I’m super excited. I think the whole team is fired up. I can’t wait to get down there and meet all the guys.

“We have a lot of work to do, but I think we can have a good run.”

Skjei, 30, had an NHL career-high 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 80 games last season, leading Carolina Hurricanes defensemen. He also averaged 21:17 of ice time, the second-highest in his career and second among Carolina defensemen, and was one of eight NHL defensemen to score at least one power-play goal and one short-handed goal. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Skjei had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 11 games.

Skjei is expected to be a part of Nashville’s top defense pair alongside Roman Josi. Josi had 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists) and was plus-12 in 82 games last season.

“Josi is a special, special player,” Skjei said. “He’s a guy that stands out every time you play against him. To be on the same team as him is going to be really special, and to kind of learn from him every day and pick up things to add to my game.

“To play with a guy like Josi every day is going to be a lot of fun.”