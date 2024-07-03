Marchessault thrilled to be reunited with Stamkos on Predators

NASHVILLE -- Jonathan Marchessault is excited about the idea of playing on a line with Steven Stamkos after they each signed with the Nashville Predators on Monday. 

Marchessault signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) on Monday after spending the previous seven seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. Stamkos signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million AAV) after spending his entire 16-season career with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist forming a productive top line for the Predators last season, Marchessault and Stamkos could begin this season on a line together. Marchessault played for the Lightning with Stamkos for 47 games in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

"It would be an honor to play with a guy like that for sure," Marchessault said. "I was able to play with a lot of good players in my career. Steven has definitely got to be up there. Steven was there for [16 years] and I was [in Vegas] for seven. He achieved a lot of things with the Lightning. He's done a lot, and it's quite impressive, the player that he is today. Hopefully we can come in and help the team. He's definitely a game-changer, and I think Nashville should be happy to have him on their side."

The system that Predators coach Andrew Brunette implemented in his first season in 2023-24 was built on getting the puck up the ice to the forwards as quickly as possible and pushing the pace to attack offensively.

Marchessault believes that system will be a perfect match with his skillset.

NHL Tonight talks about the Predators additions

"I think it just fits the way I like to play," Marchessault said. "I'm a hard-working kind of guy, and I want to help my team win some hockey games. It's something that I take a lot of pride doing. With the lineup that they had last year, I thought they did amazing. Just the fact that they went to the playoffs and all that and did some damage against a pretty good team, too (Vancouver Canucks). The future is promising. I just want to go help the Preds achieve their goal."

Marchessault, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP in 2023, when he helped the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, had 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games last season and four points (two goals, two assists) in seven playoff games. He is Vegas' all-time leader in regular-season games (514), goals (192), assists (225), points (417), and playoff games (95), goals (36) and points (75).

However, he and the Golden Knights were unable to reach an agreement on a contract, which ultimately led to his decision to sign with the Predators.

"One of the things that I didn't like, it was not like a traditional offer," Marchessault told 102.5 The Game in Nashville on Wednesday. "… The end result was probably around the same amount, but it was longer years. That's what I didn't like. I don't think I deserved that deal at the time. … I wanted a good deal for a team that wants to win. And you know what? Like with Nashville, they didn't win yet so they're eager to win and they want to win. That's what I wanted to be part of."

