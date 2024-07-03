Marchessault thrilled to be reunited with Stamkos on Predators

NASHVILLE -- Jonathan Marchessault is excited about the idea of playing on a line with Steven Stamkos after they each signed with the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Marchessault signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) on Monday after spending the previous seven seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. Stamkos signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million AAV) after spending his entire 16-season career with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist forming a productive top line for the Predators last season, Marchessault and Stamkos could begin this season on a line together. Marchessault played for the Lightning with Stamkos for 47 games in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

"It would be an honor to play with a guy like that for sure," Marchessault said. "I was able to play with a lot of good players in my career. Steven has definitely got to be up there. Steven was there for [16 years] and I was [in Vegas] for seven. He achieved a lot of things with the Lightning. He's done a lot, and it's quite impressive, the player that he is today. Hopefully we can come in and help the team. He's definitely a game-changer, and I think Nashville should be happy to have him on their side."

The system that Predators coach Andrew Brunette implemented in his first season in 2023-24 was built on getting the puck up the ice to the forwards as quickly as possible and pushing the pace to attack offensively.

Marchessault believes that system will be a perfect match with his skillset.