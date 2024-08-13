Quebec Remparts to retire Marchessault’s number this season

Predators forward to be honored by former amateur team

Jonathan-Marchessault
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Jonathan Marchessault is adding to his list of honors.

On Tuesday, the Quebec Remparts – Marchessault’s former amateur team – announced it will be retiring his No. 18 at its game on Sept. 21.

The Quebec native played four seasons with the Remparts from 2007-2010, recording 98 goals, 141 assists for 239 points in 254 games. He is in 7th place among the Remparts’ all-time scorers.

After beginning his professional career in the AHL in 2011, Marchessault signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012, where he made his NHL debut in 2013.

He played his first full NHL season with the Florida Panthers in 2016 before he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.

There, he won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, a postseason run that saw him lead the League in goals (13) and earn the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the Most Valuable Player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After seven seasons with the Golden Knights, Marchessault signed a five-year deal with the Nashville Predators ahead of this season.

Tickets for the Sept. 21 game and jersey retirement ceremony will be available starting Aug. 20.

Short Shifts

Rodrigues brings Stanley Cup back to Boston University

Panthers assistant coach Ruutu does some reading with Stanley Cup

Toronto Blue Jays give away replica Springer hockey jerseys

Grubauer volunteers at SAFE to protect mistreated horses

Lundell has full-circle moment, takes Stanley Cup to old hockey arena

Hornqvist, now in Panthers front office, celebrates day with Cup

Islanders alumni come together for good cause headed by former trainer

Stenlund celebrates with Stanley Cup in Sweden, where it all began

Young hockey artist making name for herself on social media

Forsling takes Stanley Cup on helicopter ride in Sweden

Trouba’s first art exhibit 'Landing My Mark' opens in Manhattan

Ekman-Larsson brings Stanley Cup home to Sweden, pays homage to late mother

Barkov kicks off day with Stanley Cup with skateboarding trick

Barkov transforms hometown into ‘Barkov City’ during Stanley Cup celebration

Michkov throws 1st pitch at Phillies game

Reinhart takes Stanley Cup on trip down memory lane in hometown

Swayman surprises youth hockey players at University of Maine camp

Mahura honors Humboldt Broncos on day with Cup in hometown St. Albert