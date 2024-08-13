Quebec Remparts to retire Marchessault’s number this season

The Quebec native played four seasons with the Remparts from 2007-2010, recording 98 goals, 141 assists for 239 points in 254 games. He is in 7th place among the Remparts’ all-time scorers.

After beginning his professional career in the AHL in 2011, Marchessault signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012, where he made his NHL debut in 2013.

He played his first full NHL season with the Florida Panthers in 2016 before he was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.

There, he won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, a postseason run that saw him lead the League in goals (13) and earn the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the Most Valuable Player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After seven seasons with the Golden Knights, Marchessault signed a five-year deal with the Nashville Predators ahead of this season.

Tickets for the Sept. 21 game and jersey retirement ceremony will be available starting Aug. 20.