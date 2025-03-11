Marchand practices with Panthers for 1st time -- in Boston

Marchand had gotten a taste of walking into TD Garden as a member of the visiting team last month while playing for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, dressing in the visitor’s room and sitting on the opposing bench.

This wasn’t that, though. This felt final, even if Marchand has not entirely closed the door to a return to the team with which he spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career.

“It wasn’t as uncomfortable as I was walking in that day,” Marchand said, of the 4 Nations. “But definitely still a different feeling.”

It will still be a while before Marchand actually takes the ice for the Panthers in a game, but this was a first step into a new reality for the former Bruins captain. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said the anticipation is Marchand will return from the upper-body injury he sustained March 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins towards the end of the regular season, referring to Tuesday as “the positive part for legs and conditioning and all those other things.”

Marchand had 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games for Boston this season. Five of his goals were game-winners.

“They kind of said 3-4 to six weeks originally,” Marchand said. “It’s one of those things that it gets to a point where it’s healed, then it’s pain management. I’m not really sure. I know I definitely couldn’t play right now, so just kind of work through it day to day.”

On Tuesday, that meant simply taking the ice for the morning skate.

“I felt OK,” he said. “Definitely still a little bit that I’ve got to get through here. I wasn’t sure if I was even going to skate with the team today; just thought I’d go on a little bit before and try to shoot. It felt OK, so I figured I’d stay out there.”

It was a rocky first step, though.

“It’s not good when you step on a puck first rep and crash into the boards,” he said, with a chuckle. “It happened. It was great to be out there.”