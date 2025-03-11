Marchand practices with Panthers for 1st time -- in Boston

BOSTON -- The sight was both familiar and foreign. Brad Marchand took to the ice at TD Garden on Tuesday, as he has on so many game days, for so many seasons.
But instead of donning a black-and-gold Boston Bruins jersey -- or even a fourth-line merlot jersey -- Marchand was wearing a white sweater, emblazoned with “Property of Florida” surrounding a Florida Panthers logo.
It was a jarring sight. Even, seemingly to Marchand.
“That was the first time I’ve put the jersey on,” he said. “First time I got to go on the ice with the guys. … Still felt weird and odd being out there, understanding new drills and the way guys are out there. That’s a big part of it.
“You get into a routine with guys and even guys that aren’t on your line, you learn to play with because of the way you practice with them. You learn their tendencies. Just trying to figure that all out again and so a different dynamic on the ice. But it was great to get out there with them and start that process.”