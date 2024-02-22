Bruins showcase resolve, composure on way to top of East standings

EDMONTON -- The Boston Bruins displayed an impressive ability of maintaining their composure through adversity against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday.
Despite surrendering a three-goal lead, the Bruins recollected themselves to pull out a 6-5 overtime victory, showcasing a strong mental resolve.
"I think that's an identity of ours," Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman said. "It was not exactly how we drew it up, but it was really special to get those two points and the way we did it through adversity and their push, I think that's really something special for our group moving forward."
The win lifted the Bruins (34-12-11) back into the top spot in the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Florida Panthers and two up on the New York Rangers. Boston, which plays at the Calgary Flames on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN), is looking to make amends after being eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round last season despite setting NHL records for wins (65) and points (135).
Boston lost captain Patrice Bergeron and forward David Krejci to retirement but remain a top team in the League and hope to learn from its playoff disappointment last season.
"I think the biggest thing is the culture here," Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei said. "[Brad Marchand] is our captain and these guys just know how to win; they've done it so much that you're never out of it, no matter what's going on."
The Bruins still have a strong leadership group led by forwards Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who scored in overtime against the Oilers. McAvoy leads a hard-working blue line, which had to rely on five defensemen early against Edmonton with an injury to Matt Grzelcyk 65 seconds into the game.
Despite playing a defenseman short, Boston controlled the first half of the game against Edmonton, which has had a resurgence since coach Kris Knoblauch took over for Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. The Oilers are 30-9-1 under Knoblauch.