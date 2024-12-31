Protas gets 2 goals for Capitals in win against Bruins

Jakob Chychrun scored, and Tom Wilson had two assists for the Capitals (25-10-2). Logan Thompson made 26 saves, including 11 in the third period, for his 15th win of the season.

Alex Ovechkin, who had at least one goal in each of his past four games, was held off the score sheet and remains at 870 NHL goals, 25 from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

Justin Brazeau scored for the Bruins (20-15-4), who were 5-1-1 in their previous seven games. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.

Brazeau gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 1:21 of the first period. Parker Wotherspoon dumped the puck in and it bounced off the boards, then off Thompson’s pad and to Brazeau, who scored from in front of the crease.

Protas tied it 1-1 at 12:05, scoring from the low slot off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois behind the net.

The Capitals took a 2-1 lead at 17:11 when Chychrun took a pass at the blue line from Dylan Strome, skated into the right circle and scored on a high wrist shot during a power play.

Protas scored an empty-net goal with nine seconds left for the 3-1 final.

Washington defenseman Martin Fehervary left the game after being hit in the face by Wilson’s stick at 5:47 of the third.