Bruins at Utah 

BRUINS (3-2-0) at UTAH (3-1-1)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Justin Brazeau -- Charlie Coyle -- Brad Marchand

Morgan Geekie -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Federic

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Riley Tufte, Max Jones

Injured: None

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Jusso Valimaki -- Ian Cole

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Patrik Koch

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said there will be lineup changes up front but declined to give any specifics. ... Swayman will start after Korpisalo made 22 saves in a 5-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. ... Yamamoto, a forward, will make his Utah debut. ... Ingram will make his fifth start of the season after making 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.