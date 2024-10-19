Bruins at Utah 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (3-2-0) at UTAH (3-1-1)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Justin Brazeau -- Charlie Coyle -- Brad Marchand

Morgan Geekie -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Federic

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Riley Tufte, Max Jones

Injured: None

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Jusso Valimaki -- Ian Cole

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Robert Bortuzzo

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Patrik Koch

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said there will be lineup changes up front but declined to give any specifics. ... Swayman will start after Korpisalo made 22 saves in a 5-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. ... Yamamoto, a forward, will make his Utah debut. ... Ingram will make his fifth start of the season after making 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Slafkovsky game-time decision for Canadiens

Barkov could return from lower-body injury next week for Panthers

AHL notebook: Danielson, Mailloux among top Eastern Conference prospects

Morrow ‘very honored’ to be inducted into Stars Hall of Fame 

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

CHL notebook: Jets prospect He off to fast start

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 19

MacKinnon, Avalanche recover, top Ducks late in OT for 1st win

Jets score 8, ease past Sharks to remain undefeated

NHL On Tap: Oilers, Stars meet in Western Conference Final rematch

Power play sparks Hurricanes to victory against Penguins

Wild goalie Fleury dresses as McLovin from 'Superbad' for Halloween

Miller’s daughters have priceless reaction to Canucks forward's overtime winner

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 18

NHL EDGE stats: Under-the-radar offseason movers excelling early

Kakko working to show he can be more than 'a 3rd-line guy' for Rangers

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins go for 3rd straight win against Hurricanes