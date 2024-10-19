Bruins at Utah 

BRUINS (3-2-0) at UTAH (3-1-1)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Justin Brazeau -- Charlie Coyle -- Brad Marchand
Morgan Geekie -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Federic
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Riley Tufte, Max Jones
Injured: None
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring
Jusso Valimaki -- Ian Cole
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Robert Bortuzzo
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Patrik Koch
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said there will be lineup changes up front but declined to give any specifics. ... Swayman will start after Korpisalo made 22 saves in a 5-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. ... Yamamoto, a forward, will make his Utah debut. ... Ingram will make his fifth start of the season after making 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.