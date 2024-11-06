Special teams spark Maple Leafs in shutout of Bruins

Score 3 goals on power play, go 6-for-6 on penalty kill; Stolarz makes 29 saves for Toronto

Bruins at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, defeating the Boston Bruins 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves for Toronto, which had lost its previous eight regular-season games against Boston dating to Jan. 14, 2023.

Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, William Nylander and Matthew Knies each had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner had two assists for the Maple Leafs (7-5-2), who had lost their previous two games.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins (6-7-1), who had won two in a row with shutouts (3-0 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday; 2-0 against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday).

The Maple Leafs were without center Auston Matthews, who is day to day with an upper body injury. Toronto is 36-19-2 without Matthews in the lineup since he entered the NHL in the 2016-17 season.

Rielly put Toronto up 1-0 on the power play at 8:44 of the second period when he shot past Swayman’s glove from the point. The goal ended the Bruins’ streak without giving up a goal at 156:31.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 9:58 with another power-play goal. His shot from along the goal line near the left corner ricocheted off Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo’s leg at the top of the crease.

Stolarz preserved the two-goal lead at 10:36 when he slid to his right to stop a one-timer from Justin Brazeau on a 3-on-1.

Knies pushed it to 3-0 on the man-advantage at 14:13 of the third period when he deflected a shot from Nylander at the top of the crease.

The Maple Leafs were 3-for-7 on the power play, the first time this season they have scored more than two power-play goals in a game.

Steven Lorentz scored into an empty net at 15:58 for the 4-0 final.

Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke left the game with an upper-body injury at 11:24 of the first period after taking a hit along the boards from Max Pacioretty.

