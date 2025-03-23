Carlsson's go-ahead goal lifts Sharks past Bruins

Carlsson put the puck over Joonas Korpisalo's blocker with a backhand after Will Smith's shot rebounded to the left of the crease. The defenseman also had an assist in his first NHL game since Nov. 1, 2022, when he was with the Florida Panthers.

William Eklund also had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini had two assists for the Sharks (19-42-9), who are 2-2-0 in their past four games. Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Bruins (30-32-9), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1). Korpisalo made 18 saves. The Bruins are six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Eklund put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 2:13 of the second period, beating Korpisalo five-hole after a pass from Celebrini from along the right boards.

Mittelstadt tied the game 1-1 at 16:50. After Georgiev moved the puck to Vincent Desharnais, Cole Koepke took the puck away and fed Mittelstadt in front before Georgiev could get back to the crease.

Barclay Goodrow got Eklund's pass at center ice for the empty net goal and the 3-1 final with 50 seconds remaining.