Carlsson's go-ahead goal lifts Sharks past Bruins

Defenseman scores with 3:23 remaining for San Jose in 1st game since Nov. 1, 2022; Boston loses 5th straight

Bruins at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Lucas Carlsson scored the game-winning goal with 3:23 left in the third period, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.

Carlsson put the puck over Joonas Korpisalo's blocker with a backhand after Will Smith's shot rebounded to the left of the crease. The defenseman also had an assist in his first NHL game since Nov. 1, 2022, when he was with the Florida Panthers.

William Eklund also had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini had two assists for the Sharks (19-42-9), who are 2-2-0 in their past four games. Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Bruins (30-32-9), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1). Korpisalo made 18 saves. The Bruins are six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Eklund put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 2:13 of the second period, beating Korpisalo five-hole after a pass from Celebrini from along the right boards.

Mittelstadt tied the game 1-1 at 16:50. After Georgiev moved the puck to Vincent Desharnais, Cole Koepke took the puck away and fed Mittelstadt in front before Georgiev could get back to the crease.

Barclay Goodrow got Eklund's pass at center ice for the empty net goal and the 3-1 final with 50 seconds remaining.

Latest News

Nugent-Hopkins scores hat trick, Oilers hold off Kraken

Hertl gets hat trick, Golden Knights top Red Wings

Avalanche recover to defeat Canadiens in shootout

Tkachuk, Batherson score, Senators hold off Devils

Predators score 5 straight, rally past Maple Leafs

Flames defeat Islanders in OT, get 3rd straight victory

Canadiens fan to gift Gallagher special Hockey Fights Cancer jersey

Cooley, Kerfoot each has 2 goals, lift Utah Hockey Club past Lightning

Capitals score 6, defeat Panthers to stay hot

Kings score 7, end Hurricanes winning streak at 8 

Blues pull away from Blackhawks for 5th straight win 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maroon of Blackhawks to retire after season

Brodzinski scores twice in 3rd period, Rangers defeat Canucks

Harley, Stars recover for OT victory against Flyers

Maroon receives standing ovation from Blues fans during last game in St. Louis 

Gustavsson makes 20 saves, Wild defeat Sabres

NHL Buzz: Elias Pettersson, Hoglander could miss next game for Canucks