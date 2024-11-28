Zacha scores twice in 3rd, lifts Bruins past Islanders

Marchand also gets 2 goals for Boston; New York is 1-4-1 in past 6

Bruins at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the third period for the Boston Bruins, who pulled away for a 6-3 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday.

Brad Marchand also scored twice, and David Pastrnak had three assists for the Bruins (11-10-3), who were coming off a 2-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves.

Brock Nelson had two goals and an assist, and Maxim Tsyplakov had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (8-10-5), who have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1). Ilya Sorokin made 15 saves.

Zacha gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead at 10:48 of the third period when he redirected Andrew Peeke's shot from the right point past a screened Sorokin.

Zacha then made it 5-3 at 13:23. Pastrnak won a battle with Nelson below the goal line and passed out front to Zacha, who beat Sorokin over his glove with a backhand.

Nikita Zadorov scored his first goal of the season into an empty net at 17:58 for the 6-3 final.

Marchand gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 57 seconds into the first period. Elias Lindholm won a face-off right to Marchand, who scored with a one-timer past Sorokin’s blocker from the edge of the left circle.

Marchand pushed it to 2-0 at 6:31. Justin Brazeau couldn't control a pass from Lindholm, but Marchand was able to skate into the loose puck and lift a shot past Sorokin, who had been bumped into by Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.

Tsyplakov cut the lead to 2-1 at 12:50. He took a pass from Nelson while cutting to the net and beat Korpisalo five-hole with a backhand.

Nelson tied it 2-2 at 8:52 of the second period. Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei had puck hope over his stick in the neutral zone, allowing Nelson to pick it up, skate in on the rush, and roof a shot over Korpisalo's glove from the right circle.

Morgan Geekie put the Bruins back in front 3-2 at 11:59, scoring into an open net from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Zacha. The play started after Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov hit Kyle Palmieri in the helmet on a clearing attempt.

Nelson tied it 3-3 with eight seconds remaining in the period, beating Korpisalo short side under his blocker from the left circle.

