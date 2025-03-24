Kings score 7, defeat Bruins to extend home point streak to 14 games

Los Angeles has won 8 of its past 9 overall; Boston has lost 6 in row

Bruins at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings extended their home point streak to a franchise record 14 games with a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

The Kings are 11-0-3 during the point streak, including six straight wins. They have also won eight of their past nine overall.

Quinton Byfield and Tanner Jeannot each had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe, Joel Edmundson and Brandt Clarke each had two assists for the Kings (39-21-9), who moved into a tie with the Edmonton Oilers for second in the Pacific Division with one game in hand. Darcy Kuemper made 11 saves.

Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves for the Bruins (30-33-9), who are 0-5-1 in their past six games.

Boston is six points behind the Montreal Canadiens, who have three games in hand, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Lindholm scored 19 seconds into the game to put Boston ahead 1-0. Left all alone in the low slot, he took a centering pass from Cole Koepke, moved the puck to his backhand and slid it past Kuemper, who was moving the other way.

Anze Kopitar tied it 1-1 at 2:43. After breaking the puck out from their own zone, Kopitar took a cross-ice pass from Kempe as he got behind the defense and scored with his backhand on a breakaway.

Warren Foegele put Los Angeles ahead 2-1 at 19:31 with his 100th NHL goal in his 500th career game. He buried a one-timer near the right post off a backhand cross-crease pass from Phillip Danault.

Geekie tied it 2-2 at 2:07 of the second period. Pavel Zacha stole the puck from Foegele at the blue line and passed down low to a wide-open Geekie, who avoided the poke check from Kuemper before lifting a wrist shot over the goalie's glove.

Los Angeles regained the lead at 8:46 on Drew Doughty’s slap shot from the right circle.

Andrei Kuzmenko made it 4-2 at 17:38 on a one-timer from the right circle after Kempe chased down Jordan Spence’s intentional icing.

Byfield pushed it to 5-2 at 4:05 of the third period, scoring off the rush with a wrist shot from the edge of the left circle.

Jeannot tipped in Clarke’s shot from the right point at 9:20 to make it 6-2, and Samuel Helenius scored with a wrist shot from the left circle at 16:03 for the 7-2 final.

