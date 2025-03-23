Bruins at Kings projected lineups

BRUINS (30-32-9) at KINGS (38-21-9)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NESN, SN, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Fabian Lysell
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Michael Callahan
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Ian Mitchell
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Swayman is likely to start after Korpisalo made 18 saves in a 3-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Kuemper is expected to start in the only lineup change for the Kings after a 7-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.