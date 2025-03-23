Bruins at Kings projected lineups

BRUINS (30-32-9) at KINGS (38-21-9)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NESN, SN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Fabian Lysell

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Michael Callahan

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Swayman is likely to start after Korpisalo made 18 saves in a 3-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Kuemper is expected to start in the only lineup change for the Kings after a 7-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.