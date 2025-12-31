Bruins at Oilers projected lineups

BRUINS (20-18-2) at OILERS (20-14-6)
9:30 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Alexander Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Jonathan Aspirot
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane
Mattias Janmark -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Riley Stillman
Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
The Bruins will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday. ... After being scratched for a 5-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Mangiapane re-enters the lineup in the Oilers top six, bumping Savoie down a line. ... Lazar, a forward, comes out of the lineup ... Regula will return after being scratched Monday, taking the place of Stillman, a defenseman.