Bruins at Oilers projected lineups

BRUINS (20-18-2) at OILERS (20-14-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Alexander Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane

Mattias Janmark -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Riley Stillman

Injured: Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Bruins will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday. ... After being scratched for a 5-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Mangiapane re-enters the lineup in the Oilers top six, bumping Savoie down a line. ... Lazar, a forward, comes out of the lineup ... Regula will return after being scratched Monday, taking the place of Stillman, a defenseman.

