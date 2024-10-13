Bruins get bigger, nastier on defense with addition of Zadorov

BOSTON -- The obvious answer was offense. A center, to be precise.
When the Boston Bruins went into free agency this past offseason, it was clear that they needed help in the middle, to relieve the pressure on Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle, to in some way replicate the center depth they had lost with the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci after the 2022-23 season.
They did that, signing Elias Lindholm to a seven-year contract with an annual average value of $7.75 million on July 1.
But the Bruins did something else that day, adding veteran defenseman Nikita Zadorov on a six-year deal with a $5 million AAV, making their group of defensemen bigger and nastier, making it harder to play against and more punishing to engage with.
Or, at least, that was the plan.
The Bruins struggled defensively out of the gate, allowing six goals in their opener against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and four more against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, but they responded Saturday in a 2-1 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings. They will further attempt to return to their identity Monday when they host the Panthers at TD Garden (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS) in game that's sure to bring plenty of motivation.
But the bones, they insist, are there. This is a heavy defense, a defense that can move, a defense that can be the backbone of a Stanley Cup-contending team.
"I think it's awesome," defenseman Brandon Carlo said. "I'm really excited. It's crazy to be at this point now where our group has kind of transitioned a little bit away from the Zdeno Chara era a little bit. Now it's our time to start creating our own little legacy."