Bruins get bigger, nastier on defense with addition of Zadorov

Not that the 6-foot-9 Chara, who left the Bruins after the 2019-20 season and retired in 2022, would feel out of place on this defense.

Charlie McAvoy is now the smallest regular defensemen the Bruins have, at 6-1, with seventh defenseman Parker Wotherspoon also 6-1. From there, the defenseman rise rapidly, with Andrew Peeke (6-3), Hampus Lindholm (6-4), Carlo (6-5), Mason Lohrei (6-5) and Zadorov (6-6).

"The size, it wasn't the target, just turn around and say, let's go be one of the bigger groups back there," general manager Don Sweeney said. "It's a byproduct of looking for a player that'll fill a hole for us."

But even if size wasn't the goal, it's still notable. It's not the only commonality, though.

"Obviously a lot of size," McAvoy said. "I think one of the things that might be underrated -- I know we talk about it here -- is the skating ability by all the defensemen. We're long, but we're also mobile."

That, he said, would allow the defensemen to both end plays quickly on the back end and transition well to offense.

"We've got a lot of guys that can and want to skate with the puck," McAvoy said. "So, on paper, it looks like an incredible makeup for a D-corps."

Defense has long been crucial for the Bruins, a team built on stout defending and excellent goaltending. It's truly part of the team's identity.

That is being doubled down on this season, especially now that goalie Jeremy Swayman has been locked up for the next eight seasons.

"I think it's a big component of our group," Carlo said. "I feel like as we go as defensemen, if we're locked in, dialed from puck drop, the rest of the group kind of flows along with it. So, it is a responsibility because if we're not ready to go, I feel like the group kind of fluctuates off of that as well. It is definitely a big core of our identity right now.”

The Bruins finished tied for fifth with the Vancouver Canucks last season, at 2.70 goals-against per game. This season, in the first three games, the defense has been shakier, but they are expected to iron out the kinks, to find their stride, to become the defense that the Bruins hoped for when they amped up their size this offseason.

It's a model that is a proven winner in the NHL -- just take a look at the defense that the Vegas Golden Knights trotted out in their Stanley Cup-winning lineup in 2022-23 -- and a model that they believe can bolster an offense that isn't going to break any records.