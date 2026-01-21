Robertson scores twice, Stars end Bruins’ 6-game winning streak

Hryckowian, Heiskanen each has 3 points for Dallas; Geekie gets goal for Boston

Bruins at Stars | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Jason Robertson scored twice to help the Dallas Stars end the Boston Bruins’ winning streak at six games with a 6-2 victory at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday.

Justin Hryckowian had a goal and two assists, Miro Heiskanen had three assists, Mavrik Bourque had a goal and an assist, and Roope Hintz and Thomas Harley each had two assists for the Stars (28-13-9), who had one goal in each of three straight losses. Jake Oettinger made 16 saves.

Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen, who leads the team with 63 points (19 goals, 44 assists), did not play because of an illness.

Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten scored for the Bruins (28-20-2), who had outscored their opponents 27-7 in the previous six games. Jeremy Swayman allowed six goals on 34 shots before being pulled at 6:37 of the third period; Joonas Korpisalo made three saves in relief.

Wyatt Johnston put the Stars ahead 1-0 at 16:08 of the first period with his 26th goal this season and League-leading 16th on the power play. Hintz moved a pass from Heiskanen to Johnston low in the left face-off circle for a one-timer.

Bourque made it 2-0 on another power play at 19:47. After having an initial attempt denied by a diving save from Swayman, he scored on the rebound with a snap shot at the left post.

Esa Lindell extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:26 of the second period on a one-timer from the point.

Hryckowian pushed it to 4-0 at 19:29, getting credit when a rebound off the inside of Swayman’s left pad went off his skate and in. The goal was initially waved off due to a kicking motion, but video review determined the puck hit the stick of Bruins forward Mark Kastelic before entering the Boston net.

Robertson scored on a wraparound to make it 5-0 at 3:15 of the third period, and roofed a snap shot to extend it to 6-0 at 6:37 on his 29th goal.

Geekie cut it to 6-1 at 12:11, deflecting a shot from David Pastrnak to end a 12-game goal drought with his team-leading 26th.

Minten scored on a spinning backhand at 15:39 for the 6-2 final.

