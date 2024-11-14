Bruins at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (8-7-2) at STARS (9-5-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Tyler Johnson

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba

Injured: None

Status report

Oesterle was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Lindholm is expected to miss multiple weeks, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday; the defenseman left in the first period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday after blocking a shot by Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Bourque, a forward, will be a healthy scratch; coach Pete DeBoer indicated Dallas has tough lineup decisions to make with everyone healthy. … Dumba, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Bennett game-time decision for Panthers against Devils

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats of Jets’ record-breaking start

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Jets visit Lightning looking to continue best start in history

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Rantanen has 3 goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Kings

Hill, Golden Knights rebound to edge Ducks

Vejmelka makes career-high 49 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Hurricanes

Super 16: McDavid’s return helps Oilers move up in power rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Seguin evolves from cocky kid to wise veteran 'in great place' with Stars

McDavid taking fast track to 1,000 points with Oilers

AHL notebook: Top goaltending depth in Eastern Conference

Maple Leafs rally from down 2 in 3rd, defeat Capitals in OT

Edvinsson, Red Wings recover to defeat Penguins in OT

Matthews misses 5th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Eller traded to Capitals by Penguins for 2 draft picks