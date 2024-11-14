Bruins at Stars projected lineups

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Tyler Johnson

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Andrew Peeke (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba

Injured: None

Status report

Oesterle was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Lindholm is expected to miss multiple weeks, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday; the defenseman left in the first period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday after blocking a shot by Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Bourque, a forward, will be a healthy scratch; coach Pete DeBoer indicated Dallas has tough lineup decisions to make with everyone healthy. … Dumba, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.