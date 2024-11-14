Bruins at Stars projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Charlie Coyle -- Tyler Johnson
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Andrew Peeke (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba
Injured: None
Status report
Oesterle was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Lindholm is expected to miss multiple weeks, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday; the defenseman left in the first period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday after blocking a shot by Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Bourque, a forward, will be a healthy scratch; coach Pete DeBoer indicated Dallas has tough lineup decisions to make with everyone healthy. … Dumba, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.