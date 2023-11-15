Pastrnak has 3 points in Bruins win against Sabres

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy each had two assists, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for the Bruins (12-1-2).

Victor Olofsson had two goals for the Sabres (7-8-1), and Devon Levi allowed five goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (13 saves) late in the second period.

Buffalo center Tage Thompson left the game at 11:05 of the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. He missed the final 16 minutes of the first period with a lower-body injury but returned for the second.

Danton Heinen gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 3:01 of the first period, poking in the rebound of McAvoy’s shot at the front of the net.

Pastrnak took a cross-ice pass from Zacha on the rush and scored with a one-timer to make it 2-0 at 4:09.

Brandon Carlo finished off a quick passing play on a 3-on-1 to push the Bruins’ lead to 3-0 at 15:14.

Oskar Steen scored top corner from the left circle to extend it to 4-0 at 4:07 of the second period, and Hampus Lindholm made it 5-0 at 12:23 with a slap shot from the blue line on a power play.

Olofsson converted on a big rebound off the end boards to cut the lead to 5-1 at 15:07.

The Sabres made their goalie change following the Olofsson goal.

Olofsson got his second goal, spinning and scoring from the slot at 15:02 of the third period for the 5-2 final.