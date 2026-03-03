Weiss keeps focus on job as Colorado AHL assistant, not historic promotion

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature Kim Weiss, assistant coach of the Colorado Eagles, the Colorado Avalanche's American Hockey League affiliate. Weiss was named assistant for the Eagles on Jan. 16, joining Seattle Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell as the only women in the NHL or AHL to be a full-time assistant coach.

Kim Weiss doesn't think about the history she's made that often.

The 36-year-old is too busy with her duties that come with being the Colorado Eagles' assistant coach, including breaking down 5-on-5 video -- she was the team's video coach prior to her promotion -- presenting it to the team, pushing pucks and running practice drills.

"When the title change happened and the promotion happened, I left the office of the general manager (Kevin McDonald), and I got back to work," Weiss told NHL.com. "In the moment you're not really thinking about that kind of stuff, but obviously it's an honor.

"I'm especially grateful just because of my background. I didn't play on a national team, I didn't grow up in Minnesota or any kind of a hockey hotbed. So to get at this level and to have this legacy, for lack of a better word, from the place I'm from, a kid from Maryland that played Division III (hockey at Trinity College), it makes me even more proud to show people that you can get somewhere no matter where you start from. Then you add in being a female and all of that, I'm really proud of my journey and I'm proud of all the people who helped me along the way to get here."

It's been quite a ride for Weiss with the Eagles, who are second in the AHL Pacific Division. Last week, Weiss talked to NHL.com about her new duties, working with the Avalanche and more women in hockey.

So what was it like the day McDonald called you into the office to give you the news of your promotion?

"Honestly, it's an affirmation of the work you put in. That's what the GM said to me. Last season I had a different head coach (Aaron Schneekloth) and we had a different assistant (Dan Hinote) that both moved onto the NHL, and they both spoke highly of me to our GM in the summer and to our new head coach (Mark Letestu). Getting to know Mark this year and working for him, everything that he had heard of me got confirmed through the first few months of the year.

"I don't exactly know how the process went about to change the title, but I think he went to Kevin, and I know Kevin said this to me, this line of, 'You're doing all the work that the assistant does, so why aren't we calling you one?' I'm already on the ice with the team and I run skill skates and scratch skates and present (video). I'm doing everything the assistant coach does; I just had a different title. So I really appreciate them just giving me the opportunity to kind of advance my career and keep doing what I love to do, which is coach hockey."

Letestu also had you run one of the practices earlier in the season. How did that come about?

"Every assistant got (that chance). The big thing coming in was, he had been an assistant coach before and he wanted to make sure we all had a voice and a say, and we weren't just coming onto the ice for practice like, 'Oh, here we go. Push some pucks. Put my track suit on for 20 minutes, push some pucks and jump off.' He wanted to make sure we had the platform in front of the players.

"It started with our longest-tenured assistant coach, Tim Branham. It was nothing new or scary for any of us, but just a different dynamic. Not every staff allows their assistants to take full responsibility of a full practice. Then Derek (Army) took it and then the next week I took one."