Daccord’s 35 saves help Kraken end Hurricanes’ point streak at 12

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Hurricanes (38-16-6), who were 10-0-2 during their point streak, which began on Jan. 16, and had won five in a row. Frederik Andersen made 13 saves.

“I thought we played well,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We gave up a few too many, just from O-zone to be honest, just trying to force stuff, and then that transition game for them. … We’ve got to score more than one with the amount of zone time that we had.”

Kakko gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 3:22 of the second period, looking off linemate Berkly Catton on a 2-on-1 rush and snapping a shot from the right circle that squeezed under Andersen’s right arm.

“I was looking for [Catton],” Kakko said. “I actually wanted to pass that, but the ‘D’ kind of took it away. So, I just had a shot, and it went in. So, good for us.”

Jaden Schwartz appeared to score a power-play goal at 7:57 of the second period, but the play was ruled offside and overturned following a coach’s challenge by Carolina.

Meyers, however, extended it to 2-0 less than a minute later at 8:48. Off a rush, Frederick Gaudreau fed it from the corner to Meyers at the top of the crease. Andersen then stopped his redirection, but Meyers swatted the rebound off the post then off defenseman Alexander Nikishin and in.

"[Jacob Melanson] made a great play on the wall, got it to [Larsson] in the middle,” Meyers said. “He just moved it quick to me, I got it to Freddy, and then just drove the net. I was able to put her home after a great pass from Freddy, too.”

Ehlers cut it to 2-1 at 18:30. Jordan Martinook partially fanned on a pass from below the goal line, but it got past defenseman Vince Dunn to Ehlers in the right circle. He faked a slap shot, cut to the slot, and snapped it under Daccord’s glove.

“For the most part, it was a good game, but it just didn’t really click [enough] offensively,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said.