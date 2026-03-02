Gibson leaves Red Wings game at Predators with upper-body injury

Goalie did not come out for start of 2nd period after making 10 saves, replaced by Talbot

John Gibson update

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- John Gibson left the game for the Detroit Red Wings against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Monday because of an upper-body injury.

The 32-year-old goalie made 10 saves in the first period. He was replaced by Cam Talbot to begin the second and the Red Wings said he was unlikely to return.

Gibson is 23-12-2 and entered Monday with a 2.57 goals-against average and .905 save percentage, and four shutouts that's tied with Joel Hofer (St. Louis Blues) and Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild) for second in the NHL behind Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders (six). He was 19-5-1 with a 2.06 GAA and .925 save percentage in 25 games since Dec. 2, leading the League in wins and GAA (minimum 15 games) in that stretch, and won eight consecutive starts from Jan. 5-24 to match the longest run of his NHL career (Dec. 2-23, 2025, for the Anaheim Ducks). 

Gibson was traded to the Red Wings by the Ducks on June 28, 2025, for goalie Petr Mrazek and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He left Anaheim first in team history in games (506), starts (494) and saves (14,034), second in wins (204) and third in shutouts (24).

