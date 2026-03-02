NHL Status Report: Stone day to day for Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights

Mark Stone is day to day after the Golden Knights captain left a 5-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final minute of the first period Sunday following a check to the left arm.

“We'll see how he is,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday in Buffalo, where Vegas will play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B). “He was in getting treatment this morning."

Stone has 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) and is plus-17 in 43 games this season.

The Golden Knights held an optional skate Monday with a handful of players on the ice.