NHL Status Report: Stone day to day for Golden Knights
Carlson could return for Capitals on Tuesday; Morrissey may be back for Jets by weekend
Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone is day to day after the Golden Knights captain left a 5-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final minute of the first period Sunday following a check to the left arm.
“We'll see how he is,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday in Buffalo, where Vegas will play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B). “He was in getting treatment this morning."
Stone has 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) and is plus-17 in 43 games this season.
The Golden Knights held an optional skate Monday with a handful of players on the ice.
Washington Capitals
John Carlson practiced with the Capitals in a noncontact jersey Monday. The defenseman has missed the past three games because of a lower-body injury, and coach Spencer Carbery did not rule out Carlson playing against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT2). “We’ll find out tomorrow, but today was a positive step him being able to participate in practice,” Carbery said. “It was a good sign.” … Alex Ovechkin (maintenance) did not practice, but Carbery said there was “no concern” about the forward's availability to play Tuesday.
Winnipeg Jets
Josh Morrissey (upper body) could be ready to play by this weekend, Jets coach Scott Arniel said Monday. The defenseman was on the ice for a third straight day and will join them for the morning skate Tuesday in a noncontact jersey but will not play against the Chicago Blackhawks at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN). Morrissey was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 12, when he left Team Canada's 5-0 win against Team Czechia in the Group A opening game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. "Today was a good day for him,” Arniel said. “… Thursday (against the Tampa Bay Lightning) there's a chance, hoping Vancouver (on Saturday). If not, then we have two more days off before next week. We need him, but I also don't want to lose him again. Just making sure that he's comfortable to be back out there and doing what he needs to do." ... Arniel also refuted a media report from Switzerland that cited the agent for Nino Niederreiter saying he’s out for the season; the forward had surgery for a lower-body injury he played through for Team Switzerland at the Olympics. "Feels really good today when he was walking around," Arniel said. "I don't think so. Four to six weeks. We'll see where we're at."
Tampa Bay Lightning
Gage Goncalves and Dominic James will miss at least the next two games because of undisclosed injuries, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after practice Monday. Goncalves left early in the second period of a 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday; he has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and is plus-21 in 54 games. James exited the game with 2:48 left following a hit from Michael Kesselring against the boards. Kesselring was issued a cross-checking minor penalty. James has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 43 games. Tampa Bay begins a four-game road trip at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, HBO MAX, truTV, TNT).
Los Angeles Kings
Drew Doughty could return from a lower-body injury as soon as Thursday when the Kings host the New York Islanders. Coach D.J. Smith said it is possible the defenseman, who will miss his second straight game when the Kings play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTVD, ALT2), could rejoin the lineup before the current six-game homestand concludes against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Doughty was injured during an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and missed a 2-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and leads the Kings with an average ice time of 22:48 in 50 games. … The Kings are waiting on MRI results for forward Joel Armia, who sustained an upper-body injury against the Oilers on Thursday. He will not play Monday.
Minnesota Wild
Robby Fabbri was claimed off waivers by the Wild from the St. Louis Blues on Monday. The 30-year-old forward has four points (one goal, three assists) in 15 games this season. He won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. ... Marcus Foligno was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury. The forward has missed one game since he was injured during a 5-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Feb. 27.