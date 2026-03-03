Toews breaks tie in 3rd, Avalanche deny Kings in Smith's 1st game as coach

Necas, Landeskog each has goal, 2 assists for Colorado; Los Angeles is 1-5-1 in past 7

COL@LAK: MacKinnon connects with Toews for a wrister in front to grab the lead

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Devon Toews scored the go-ahead goal with 4:55 remaining in the third period for the Colorado Avalanche, who spoiled D.J. Smith's first game as coach by defeating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday.

Toews took a return pass from Nathan MacKinnon just outside the crease and shot past Anton Forsberg's blocker for his second goal of the season.

Martin Necas then scored a power-play goal into an empty net with one second left for the 4-2 final.

Necas had a goal and two assists, MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves for the Avalanche (40-10-9), who have won four of five.

Angus Booth scored in his NHL debut for the Kings (24-22-14), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1). Forsberg made 36 saves.

Smith was named Los Angeles' interim coach on Sunday after Jim Hiller was fired.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche up 1-0 at 4:27 of the first period, burying a one-timer from the left circle off a saucer pass from Necas on a 2-on-1 rush.

Landeskog made it 2-0 at 10:13 with a one-timer blocker side from above the circles off a feed from Brent Burns.

Brandt Clarke cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 17:20, scoring through a screen with a long shot that hit off Burns’ stick.

Anze Kopitar had the primary assist on the play. It was his 1,302nd point (446 goals, 856 assists) in 1,499 career games, moving him to within five points of tying Marcel Dionne for the Kings franchise record.

Booth tied it 2-2 at 8:32 of the second period. The 21-year-old defenseman tipped in Brian Dumoulin’s backdoor pass at the top of the crease.

Kings forward Quinton Byfield was a late scratch because of an upper-body injury. Los Angeles was also without defenseman Drew Doughty (lower body), forward Trevor Moore (illness), goaltender Darcy Kuemper (illness) and forward Joel Armia (upper body), who was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.

Latest News

Stars score 6 straight, defeat Canucks for franchise-record 9th win in row

Daccord’s 35 saves help Kraken end Hurricanes’ point streak at 12

Briere says Flyers won't look for rentals as Trade Deadline approaches

Pettersson ignoring trade rumors, 'just trying to play a good game' for Canucks

Murphy traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Hughes brothers embrace ‘buzz’ of late-night TV spots after winning gold medal

Cates, Flyers recover in shootout to hand Maple Leafs 4th straight loss

Weiss keeps focus on job as Colorado AHL assistant, not historic promotion

NHL Trade Deadline affects players, talking point with coaches

Marchenko scores in OT, Blue Jackets top Rangers after blowing 4-goal lead in 3rd

NHL Status Report: Stone day to day for Golden Knights

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Johansson scores short-handed, Red Wings rally past Predators

Gibson leaves Red Wings win against Predators with upper-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bruins GM not willing to pay 'exorbitant' price before Trade Deadline

NHL On Tap: Smith to debut as Kings coach against Avalanche

Trocheck won't go to West Coast team if traded by Rangers