Toews breaks tie in 3rd, Avalanche deny Kings in Smith's 1st game as coach

Toews took a return pass from Nathan MacKinnon just outside the crease and shot past Anton Forsberg's blocker for his second goal of the season.

Martin Necas then scored a power-play goal into an empty net with one second left for the 4-2 final.

Necas had a goal and two assists, MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves for the Avalanche (40-10-9), who have won four of five.

Angus Booth scored in his NHL debut for the Kings (24-22-14), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1). Forsberg made 36 saves.

Smith was named Los Angeles' interim coach on Sunday after Jim Hiller was fired.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche up 1-0 at 4:27 of the first period, burying a one-timer from the left circle off a saucer pass from Necas on a 2-on-1 rush.

Landeskog made it 2-0 at 10:13 with a one-timer blocker side from above the circles off a feed from Brent Burns.

Brandt Clarke cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 17:20, scoring through a screen with a long shot that hit off Burns’ stick.

Anze Kopitar had the primary assist on the play. It was his 1,302nd point (446 goals, 856 assists) in 1,499 career games, moving him to within five points of tying Marcel Dionne for the Kings franchise record.

Booth tied it 2-2 at 8:32 of the second period. The 21-year-old defenseman tipped in Brian Dumoulin’s backdoor pass at the top of the crease.

Kings forward Quinton Byfield was a late scratch because of an upper-body injury. Los Angeles was also without defenseman Drew Doughty (lower body), forward Trevor Moore (illness), goaltender Darcy Kuemper (illness) and forward Joel Armia (upper body), who was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen sustained an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return.