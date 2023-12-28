Coyle scores twice, Bruins end 4-game skid with win against Sabres

The Sabres have allowed 48 goals in the first period this season, the most in the NHL.

“It’s something now that you mentally have to get over and move on,” Granato said. “You’ve got to move on fast. … You can’t have drag from what you didn’t do or didn’t get done, and that obviously is a challenge that you’ve got to move on quick.”

Coyle scored his second straight power-play goal when his pass attempt deflected in off the skate of Johnson to push the Bruins’ lead to 3-0 at 4:18 of the second period.

Morgan Geekie made it 4-0 at 13:44 when he collected a rebound off the end boards and banked the puck off a diving Levi from below the goal line.

Boston was 3-for-4 on the power play. Buffalo was 0-for-6.

“We’re overthinking everything,” Sabres forward Alex Tuch said. “We’re double touching pucks. I’m double touching on the goal line, putting them out of guys’ reach, shooting when we shouldn’t. We’re not shooting when we should.

“We’re passing up good opportunities, we’re not supporting each other. It just kind of adds up. It’s a snowball effect, and each guy has to look at one another and try to work for one another, because it’s five against four. I mean, we shouldn’t be out there and getting outchanced. … It’s confidence, it’s swagger. We obviously don’t have it right now, and we’re going to work to get it back.”

Johnson cut it to 4-1 at 5:11 of the third period with a slap shot from the right circle.

“The thing is, coming back after the (holiday) break, three days off, it's not going to be a real clean game,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “We had moments where we struggled with getting back into it, too, but overall, it was a pretty good hockey game by us.”