Bruins at Sabres projected lineups

BRUINS (20-17-1) at SABRES (18-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Alex Steeves -- Sean Kuraly -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Victor Soderstrom, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring

Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Rasmus Dahlin

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins held brief optional off-ice workouts after the weather in Boston delayed their travel to Buffalo. … Jeannot, a forward, will not play after he was injured in a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday; coach Marco Sturm had yet to decide who would replace Jeannot in the lineup. … Dahlin will not play; the defenseman attended to his fiancee, who had a heart transplant during the summer, in Sweden during the holiday break. Dahlin is expected to be back for an upcoming three-game road trip, which begins at the St. Louis Blues on Monday. … Zucker skated with the team for the first time since the forward was injured Dec. 8; he said he does not have a target date for his return.