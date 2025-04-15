Fisher dies at 80, shot 'unforgettable moments' as Canadiens photographer

MONTREAL -- Here’s what you need to know the loyalty and affection for the Montreal Canadiens of Bob Fisher, the team’s retired longtime official photographer who died peacefully on April 9 following an illness at age 80:

It was May 24, 1986, in Calgary, and the Canadiens were on the brink of winning the Stanley Cup. In his first season with the team, Fisher was certain on this night that Montreal was going to win Game 5 against the Flames to claim their 23rd championship.

So certain that, before the game, Fisher had firm instructions for veteran trainer Eddy Palchak.

“I told Eddy: ‘I want you to have Bob Gainey’s teeth nearby,’ ” Fisher remembered in conversation. “I didn’t want Bob to look (gap-toothed) like he did in 1976.”