Cole left impression on every game he called, everyone he met

MONTREAL -- The late Bob Cole’s first NHL play-by-play assignment for CBC Radio featured the first and only Stanley Cup Playoff overtime goal scored by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau.

It came on April 24, 1969 -- 55 years to the day of Bob’s death Wednesday at age 90.

I’m considering this extraordinary fact as I recall having often joked to Bob that if they were still printing phone books, I’d sit and listen to him read one.

Bob had that kind of voice. If he had a microphone to call the play-by-play, he could make it exciting waiting for a traffic light to change.

If two cars and a pedestrian simultaneously ventured into the same intersection, he’d probably have cried, “Oh baby! EVERYTHING is happening!”

We started saying our goodbyes to Bob on Thursday with word that the broadcast giant had died. We’ll be saying goodbye for a long time to come, sharing stories, memories, meetings and the Cole-isms that became part of the hockey lexicon.