Cole remembered as 'Stradivarius' by 'Hockey Night in Canada' peers

TORONTO -- Bob Cole was the soundtrack of a nation.

For five decades, the iconic pipes of the St. John’s, Newfoundland, native became part of the cultural fabric of Canada, his play-by-play calls on Hockey Night in Canada painting a vivid verbal portrait of the action on the ice.

Just ask his peers.

“His voice was a Stradivarius,” Hockey Night in Canada lead play-by-play broadcaster Chris Cuthbert said Thursday after learning of the passing of Cole, who died in St. John’s Wednesday night surrounded by loved ones, according to his family. He was 90.

One of Cuthbert’s favorite Cole memories occured years ago during one of the broadcaster’s charity golf tournament weekends in Newfoundland. Cole gathered a group to go up with him at 5 a.m. to the top of Signal Hill, which towers over St. John’s, to watch the sun rise over the Atlantic.

“There’s Bob, singing Frank Sinatra, who he loved, in the wee hours celebrating the new day’s arrival in Canada,” Cuthbert said. “It might be the most Canadian thing ever.”

Not quite. To many, his calls every Saturday night during the season were.

“If you heard his voice, it was comfort,” former Hockey Night in Canada play-by-play broadcaster Jim Hughson said. “If you heard his voice you knew it was hockey. You knew it was Canada. And you knew it was either Saturday night or the playoffs.”

In 2016, Cole was awarded the Order of Canada. For so many of his peers and admirers who paid tribute to him Thursday, it’s just another chapter of the man they all consider to be a national legend.

Chris Cuthbert (Hockey Night in Canada play-by-play broadcaster, 1984-2004, 2020-present)

“If there was a Mount Rushmore of hockey broadcasters in this country, he’d be a shoo-in alongside Foster Hewitt, Danny Gallivan and Dan Kelly. I mean, if you think of it, Foster and Bob were the voice of this sport for a combined 90 years. Ninety years!

“There are so many calls he made that are iconic. But for me, the call that was vintage Bob Cole perfection was during Game 2 of the 1991 Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota North Stars when Mario Lemieux went end to end, through a pair of defensemen, and scored. The astonishment in his voice when he called out “Oh Baby,” well, it captured what everyone was feeling.”