Blue Jackets need to quickly move forward, get past Babcock

"I am very disappointed."

That's how Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson started one of the most humbling press conferences Monday to describe what he called one of the toughest times he's had as an NHL executive.

On Sunday, Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Blue Jackets after the NHL Players' Association investigated allegations of get-to-know-you interviews that made some players "very uncomfortable," according to Davidson.

Davidson said he learned of the findings of the investigation Friday via a phone call from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, and by Sunday Babcock was out, having never coached a game for the Blue Jackets.

Associate coach Pascal Vincent was named Babcock’s replacement.

"Sometimes you just flat-out make a mistake," Davidson said. "We made a mistake. I'm free to sit up here and tell you that. I think as a group we owe [our fans] the explanation and apology, but we're also very comfortable going forward with Pascal once we get through this."

They need to get through it right away.

Training camp opens with medicals and testing Wednesday. The Blue Jackets players, like the rest in the NHL, will be on the ice for their first official practice Thursday. There is no more time to talk about Mike Babcock.

"As a group we're just looking forward to camp coming up and blocking out the noise," captain Boone Jenner said. "There's been a lot of noise."

It had to be addressed.

Davidson did that, offering the mea culpa for hiring Babcock despite knowing the coach's turbulent past with players, and that it could backfire.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen did it too, admitting it was a mistake to hire Babcock and taking full responsibility for it.

The ownership group, led by majority owner and governor John P. McConnell, released a statement saying they are "deeply frustrated and disappointed," but that Davidson's and Kekalainen's jobs are safe "at this time."

All important. Blue Jackets fans deserved to hear from the leaders of the organization. They deserved to hear from ownership.

But then they heard from Vincent, and that might have been most important of all, because he got things moving forward after Davidson and Kekalainen spoke, which is exactly what needed to happen.

"We've been facing some adversity and as a team, as a person, as a coach, what do you do?" Vincent said in his opening remarks. "You face it, and you move on. And that's what we intend to do. We're going to move on. I know our players have been working extremely hard this summer. I know what we did as coaches and our focus right now is we're looking ahead. What can we do today to get ready for tomorrow? We're going to be ready for Thursday. We're going to be on the ice Thursday and we're going to get going. Our plan is to be a highly competitive team that will be working extremely hard, but also we want to make sure our fans are proud to be Columbus Blue Jackets fans. And that's it."