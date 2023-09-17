Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Vincent

Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Associate coach Pascal Vincent has been named as his replacement and agreed to a two-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

Babcock, 60, had been hired July 1. The Blue Jackets open training camp next week. Their first regular-season game is Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction,” Babcock said. “While I’m disappointed to not have had the opportunity to continue the work we’ve begun, I know it’s in the best interest of the organization for me to step away at this time. I wish everyone in the organization well in the upcoming season.”

Babcock is 12th in NHL history with 700 wins and 16th with 1,301 games in 17 seasons with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Detroit Red Wings and Maple Leafs. He won the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 2008 and reached the Cup Final with the Mighty Ducks in 2003 and Red Wings in 2009. He also helped coached Canada to gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“This was a difficult decision on everyone’s part, but one we felt necessary to ensure our focus remains on the players and the team’s upcoming season,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “On behalf of the entire Blue Jackets organization, we want to thank Mike for his hard work and the professionalism he has shown in working together on a plan to step down.”

Vincent joined the Blue Jackets as associate coach in 2021. He spent the previous 10 seasons as a member of the Winnipeg Jets organization, including five as coach of the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose from 2016-21.

“Pascal Vincent is an outstanding coach,” Kekalainen said. “He knows our players and organization and is respected by everyone here. He was a strong candidate for our head coaching position several months ago and is in the best position to help us navigate this change as we begin camp and lead our team moving forward.”