Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Vincent

Latest News

Connor Bedard scores hat trick in first game with Chicago

Bedard scores hat trick in Blackhawks debut at Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase
Flyers prospect Emil Andrae feels ready for jump to NHL

Andrae feels ready for jump to NHL with Flyers
Former NHL players ready for Global Series Melbourne

Global Series between Kings, Coyotes has former NHL players excited 
Boston Bruins unveil centennial jerseys

Bruins unveil special centennial jerseys to celebrate 100th NHL season
Sam Poulin out to make Pittsburgh roster

Poulin feels ‘great’ in hopes of securing Penguins roster spot
Avalanche Makar & NHLPA give hockey gear to Colorado kids

Makar, NHLPA give out free hockey gear to Colorado kids
Leo Carlsson off to good start with Anaheim at Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Carlsson off to ‘good start’ with Ducks at Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Tyson Foerster aiming for full time role with Philadelphia Flyers

Foerster hungry for full-time role with Flyers
Mike Johnston hockey career began in Australia 

Australia hockey stint provided unique start to Johnston's coaching career
Arizona, Los Angeles ready for long trip to Melbourne

Coyotes, Kings prepared to adjust after lengthy flights to Australia for Global Series
Devils prospect Simon Nemec ready to take next step

Nemec ready to take next step with Devils after improving defense
Detroit Red Wings prospects play with yo-yo at development camp

Red Wings prospects give yo-yo a try at development camp
Australia native Jordan Spence ready to play in home country with Los Angeles Kings

Spence, 1st NHL player born in Australia, ready to play there with Kings
Flames prospect Matt Coronato on mission to make roster

Coronato ‘on a mission’ to make Flames roster
Connor Bedard ready for first game in Chicago Blackhawks uniform

Bedard to play 1st game in Blackhawks uniform on Saturday
Mitch Marner hosts 2nd annual charity miniature golf outing

Marner of Maple Leafs hosts 2nd annual charity miniature golf outing
nhl projections fantasy hockey forward point stats

Fantasy hockey forward point projections
fantasy hockey nhl network draft advice tv show analysis

NHL Network fantasy hockey draft preview

Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach, replaced by Vincent

Out after being hired July 1

Mike Babcock update
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. 

Associate coach Pascal Vincent has been named as his replacement and agreed to a two-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

Babcock, 60, had been hired July 1. The Blue Jackets open training camp next week. Their first regular-season game is Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction,” Babcock said.  “While I’m disappointed to not have had the opportunity to continue the work we’ve begun, I know it’s in the best interest of the organization for me to step away at this time. I wish everyone in the organization well in the upcoming season.”

Babcock is 12th in NHL history with 700 wins and 16th with 1,301 games in 17 seasons with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, Detroit Red Wings and Maple Leafs. He won the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings in 2008 and reached the Cup Final with the Mighty Ducks in 2003 and Red Wings in 2009. He also helped coached Canada to gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“This was a difficult decision on everyone’s part, but one we felt necessary to ensure our focus remains on the players and the team’s upcoming season,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.  “On behalf of the entire Blue Jackets organization, we want to thank Mike for his hard work and the professionalism he has shown in working together on a plan to step down.”

Vincent joined the Blue Jackets as associate coach in 2021.  He spent the previous 10 seasons as a member of the Winnipeg Jets organization, including five as coach of the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose from 2016-21.  

“Pascal Vincent is an outstanding coach,” Kekalainen said.  “He knows our players and organization and is respected by everyone here.  He was a strong candidate for our head coaching position several months ago and is in the best position to help us navigate this change as we begin camp and lead our team moving forward.”