Riley remembered as 'an iconic figure' for leadership on, off ice

Bill Riley is best known as the third Black player to reach the NHL and one of the first Washington Capitals to wear No. 8 before Alex Ovechkin made it his own.

But Riley, a retired forward whose death at age 75 was announced Sunday, was much more to Frantz Jean and others natives of the Canadian Maritimes. He was a mentor and a trailblazing folk hero who defied the odds of geography and race to play 139 NHL games and later became a coach and general manager in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

"He was a little bit of an iconic figure, growing up in Amherst (Nova Scotia) and making it to the NHL undrafted," said Jean, the goalie coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning. "It's already hard enough when you're from the Maritimes to make it to the NHL, just the fact that he was a Black player made it even more impressive."

Riley became the third Black player in the NHL when he joined forward Mike Marson on Dec. 26, 1974, against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Washington Capitals' inaugural season in 1974-75.

They entered the League 16 years after Willie O'Ree became the League's first Black player when he debuted with the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18, 1958, at the Montreal Forum.

Riley never sugarcoated what he endured in the NHL and the minor leagues, primarily in the United States.

"I went through a lot in the minors," he told the Color of Hockey in December 2016. "I got called names down in the U.S., I didn't even know what they meant. I had to ask another Black guy. They used to call me 'Chitlin.' I didn’t know what a chitlin was. We don't have chitlins up in Canada, we don't eat chitlins in Canada."

Riley played 125 games with the Capitals from 1976-79 and 14 games for the Winnipeg Jets in 1979-80. He had 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists) in his five NHL seasons.

"The Washington Capitals extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Bill Riley," the team said in a statement.