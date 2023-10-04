Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 2

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has five points (one goal, four assists) in three preseason games. He set up Corey Perry’s power-play goal at 9:59 of the third period to give Chicago a 3-2 lead, then scored into an empty net with 1:09 remaining for the 4-2 final.

Perry scored twice, Taylor Hallhad three assists for the Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek made 17 saves and had an assist on Bedard’s goal.

Joe Veleno scored twice for the Red Wings. Ville Husso stopped 13 of 14 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Michael Hutchinson, who made 17 saves.

Perry gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 2:09 of the first period.

Veleno tied it 1-1 just 1:00 into the second period, but Connor Murphy put the Blackhawks back in front 2-1 at 15:30 off a feed from Bedard.

Veleno tied it again 2-2 at 4:49 of the third.