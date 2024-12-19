Predators could add more players after dealing Carrier to Canadiens

GM Trotz says last-place Nashville trying to 'rebuild the way we play'

Predators_talk_on_ice

© Getty Images

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators may not be done making moves after they traded defenseman Alexandre Carrier to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Justin Barron on Wednesday.

Predators general manager Barry Trotz said Thursday that their record played a part in deciding to trade Carrier. Entering Thursday, the Predators (9-17-6) are tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for last place in the Western Conference.

“It looks like we’re peeling some guys off, but we’re really building,” Trotz said. “We’re trying to rebuild the way we play. Our coach has done that, changed the way we play. We’re getting to assess some of our players because of injury, unfortunately, that are coming up. This is about showing what you can do in the National Hockey League when you get a chance, and guys are showing well so that makes for some easier decisions.”

The Predators were active in the offseason, signing forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei to long-term contracts. Their season has not gone the way they planned to this point, and Trotz admitted Thursday he could continue to be active in the trade market if the right deals present themselves.

“It’s always fluid,” Trotz said. “You don’t know what the next deal might be. You don’t know what could come around the corner. There’s something that’s going to come up. A team going, ‘we want to do this but I have a player here and maybe you can get something back for it.’ It changes daily.

“That’s the great thing about this job. I’ve been pretty active, probably very active in a lot of ways, but at the same time I never regret anything that we do. It’s well thought out. If it works or not, you’ve got to take your swings. I don’t regret what I did in the summer at all. You need good players in this League to survive. And if you don’t surround your younger guys with good players, they’re not going to survive.”

Selected by the Predators in the fourth round (No. 115) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Carrier has 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists) in 245 career games, all with Nashville. He signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract ($3.75 million average annual value) with the Predators on July 1.

Barron, 23, was a first-round pick (No. 25) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2020 NHL Draft and has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 111 career games. At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, the Predators like the size that Barron adds to their defensive corps.

“I like a blend,” Trotz said. “I think every team has a blend. When I say blend, trust me, I like toughness and bite on the back end. I like some size because there is net battles. You’re going up against big men on the other team that are 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds. (Washington Capitals forward) Tom Wilson is coming to the net and you’re 160 pounds, he’s moving you. You’re not moving him. So I like a blend.”

Even though the Predators are not where they want to be in the standings, Trotz did not rule out the possibility of them adding to their roster this season.

“Don’t be surprised,” Trotz said. “If there’s the right piece, I’m going to add it. I want to make our team better. I’m not happy with where we are, but I realize where we are.”

Related Content

Carrier traded to Canadiens by Predators for Barron

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Mrazek off IR for Blackhawks, goalie to be available against Kraken

Ovechkin could return to Capitals, resume Gretzky chase before holiday break

Schultz, 2-time Stanley Cup winner, retires after 12 NHL seasons

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Senators go for 5th straight vs. Flames as part of 11-game night

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' renewed for season 2 on Prime Video

Sergachev scores with 12 seconds left in OT, Utah Hockey Club defeats Canucks

Tkachuk scores twice for Panthers in win against Wild 

Terry's late goal lifts Ducks to comeback win against Jets

Super 16: Kaprizov keeping Wild at No. 1, worthy of Quarter-Century Team

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Hagens, Moore expected to play prominent roles at 2025 WJC

Woll makes 36 saves, helps Maple Leafs defeat Stars

Kakko traded to Kraken from Rangers for Borgen, 2 picks in 2025 NHL Draft  