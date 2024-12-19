Predators could add more players after dealing Carrier to Canadiens

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators may not be done making moves after they traded defenseman Alexandre Carrier to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Justin Barron on Wednesday.

Predators general manager Barry Trotz said Thursday that their record played a part in deciding to trade Carrier. Entering Thursday, the Predators (9-17-6) are tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for last place in the Western Conference.

“It looks like we’re peeling some guys off, but we’re really building,” Trotz said. “We’re trying to rebuild the way we play. Our coach has done that, changed the way we play. We’re getting to assess some of our players because of injury, unfortunately, that are coming up. This is about showing what you can do in the National Hockey League when you get a chance, and guys are showing well so that makes for some easier decisions.”

The Predators were active in the offseason, signing forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei to long-term contracts. Their season has not gone the way they planned to this point, and Trotz admitted Thursday he could continue to be active in the trade market if the right deals present themselves.

“It’s always fluid,” Trotz said. “You don’t know what the next deal might be. You don’t know what could come around the corner. There’s something that’s going to come up. A team going, ‘we want to do this but I have a player here and maybe you can get something back for it.’ It changes daily.

“That’s the great thing about this job. I’ve been pretty active, probably very active in a lot of ways, but at the same time I never regret anything that we do. It’s well thought out. If it works or not, you’ve got to take your swings. I don’t regret what I did in the summer at all. You need good players in this League to survive. And if you don’t surround your younger guys with good players, they’re not going to survive.”

Selected by the Predators in the fourth round (No. 115) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Carrier has 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists) in 245 career games, all with Nashville. He signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract ($3.75 million average annual value) with the Predators on July 1.

Barron, 23, was a first-round pick (No. 25) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2020 NHL Draft and has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 111 career games. At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, the Predators like the size that Barron adds to their defensive corps.

“I like a blend,” Trotz said. “I think every team has a blend. When I say blend, trust me, I like toughness and bite on the back end. I like some size because there is net battles. You’re going up against big men on the other team that are 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds. (Washington Capitals forward) Tom Wilson is coming to the net and you’re 160 pounds, he’s moving you. You’re not moving him. So I like a blend.”

Even though the Predators are not where they want to be in the standings, Trotz did not rule out the possibility of them adding to their roster this season.

“Don’t be surprised,” Trotz said. “If there’s the right piece, I’m going to add it. I want to make our team better. I’m not happy with where we are, but I realize where we are.”