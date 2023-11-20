Rookie Watch: Beecher, Woll among best in Atlantic Division

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs: The 25-year-old (6-3, 202), selected in the third round (No. 62) of the 2016 NHL Draft, is first among NHL rookie goalies in wins (6), is tied for first in goals-against average (2.90) and first in save percentage (.909) in 10 games (eight starts). Woll made 33 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild to complete the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden on Sunday. He's been sharing time with Ilya Samsonov (4-1-2, 3.56 GAA, .878 save percentage) this season, winning three of his past four starts.
Woll has excelled in denying shots from mid-range or the high slot area with a .945 save percentage, which is well above the League average (.901), per NHL Edge.
"I feel great about our goalies; Woll has won us games this year," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. "[Samsonov] has had some tough nights but he's also had great nights and he carried us through last season. I've got lots of confidence in those guys, but they have to stay with it. For [Woll] it's a little different, he's growing and maturing into the League and for 'Sammy', he's played a lot in the League and just needs to find his game and his foundation.
"But 'Woller' has shown this year, with his ability, that he can do it."