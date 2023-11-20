Rookie Watch: Beecher, Woll among best in Atlantic Division

John Beecher, C, Boston Bruins: The 22-year-old (6-foot-3, 216 pounds) has been a pleasant surprise for coach Jim Montgomery. Beecher, the last of eight players from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team to be chosen in the first round (No. 30) of the 2019 NHL Draft, leads all NHL rookies in face-off winning percentage (53.6) and face-off wins (81) among skaters with at least 150 draws taken. He's proven to be a reliable defensive forward with good speed and a long reach, and has become a vital part of Boston's penalty-killing unit, which ranks first in the League (91.5 percent). Beecher leads all first-year forwards in the Atlantic Division in average ice time while short-handed (1:48; minimum 10 games).

The native of Elmira, New York, is tied for third among NHL rookies in hits (27) and third among Atlantic rookies in blocked shots (10) in 16 games. He has one goal and one assist, and averages 10:35 of ice time centering the fourth line with left wing Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen. He has seemingly filled a void created after the departure of defensive forward Tomas Nosek, who signed a one-year contract with the Devils on July 19.

"I've played on so many high-powered offenses; you look back at my time at [the NTDP] and then over at the University of Michigan, always kind of playing that power forward role, being heavy, being hard to play against in the D-zone," Beecher said. "It's definitely something I take a lot of pride in."