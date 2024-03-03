Guenther has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Capitals

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Coyotes (25-31-5), who have won two straight after losing 14 in a row (0-12-2). They went 2-2-1 on their five-game road trip.

“We played smart,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “We didn’t have our legs. They came out really hard. I think our guys raised their level of urgency, and we played really well after that.”

Sonny Milano and Anthony Mantha scored for the Capitals (28-23-9), who have lost two of three. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

“I’m trying to remember, but I think given the circumstances, for sure, that’s the most disappointing game I’ve coached this year, this team,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “In the third period, I will give our guys credit for that 20 minutes. But the first two periods, it’s the worst we’ve played all year.”

Logan Cooley gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 7:33 of the first period. A long pass from Guenther in the defensive zone sent Cooley in alone, and he beat Lindgren high to the glove side.

“I think [I was] just trying to cover the slot, and I heard him call,” Guenther said. “I just tried to throw it up there, and a nice finish by him.”

Vejmelka preserved the lead with a sliding pad save to rob Connor McMichael in front at 15:31.

“He made saves at key moments and key saves, huge saves,” Tourigny said. “He saved shots that should have been goals. He made a huge difference.”

Barrett Hayton appeared to increase the lead to 2-0 when he scored on a rebound at 18:23, but the goal was waived off because Hayton made incidental contact with Lindgren before the goal.

Jason Zucker made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:06 of the second period. Guenther sent a cross-ice feed to Schmaltz, who sent the puck back across the crease to Zucker for the tip-in.

Milano cut it to 2-1 at 6:02, redirecting a pass from Alex Ovechkin along the right boards past Vejmelka from the slot on a power play.

Michael Kesselring pushed the lead to 3-1 at 6:45, scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle on the rush.