WASHINGTON -- Dylan Guenther had a goal and two assists for the Arizona Coyotes in a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Sunday.
Guenther has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Capitals
Schmaltz gets goal, assist; Washington has lost 2 of 3
Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Coyotes (25-31-5), who have won two straight after losing 14 in a row (0-12-2). They went 2-2-1 on their five-game road trip.
“We played smart,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “We didn’t have our legs. They came out really hard. I think our guys raised their level of urgency, and we played really well after that.”
Sonny Milano and Anthony Mantha scored for the Capitals (28-23-9), who have lost two of three. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.
“I’m trying to remember, but I think given the circumstances, for sure, that’s the most disappointing game I’ve coached this year, this team,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “In the third period, I will give our guys credit for that 20 minutes. But the first two periods, it’s the worst we’ve played all year.”
Logan Cooley gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 7:33 of the first period. A long pass from Guenther in the defensive zone sent Cooley in alone, and he beat Lindgren high to the glove side.
“I think [I was] just trying to cover the slot, and I heard him call,” Guenther said. “I just tried to throw it up there, and a nice finish by him.”
Vejmelka preserved the lead with a sliding pad save to rob Connor McMichael in front at 15:31.
“He made saves at key moments and key saves, huge saves,” Tourigny said. “He saved shots that should have been goals. He made a huge difference.”
Barrett Hayton appeared to increase the lead to 2-0 when he scored on a rebound at 18:23, but the goal was waived off because Hayton made incidental contact with Lindgren before the goal.
Jason Zucker made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:06 of the second period. Guenther sent a cross-ice feed to Schmaltz, who sent the puck back across the crease to Zucker for the tip-in.
Milano cut it to 2-1 at 6:02, redirecting a pass from Alex Ovechkin along the right boards past Vejmelka from the slot on a power play.
Michael Kesselring pushed the lead to 3-1 at 6:45, scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle on the rush.
Guenther made it 4-1 on a power play at 18:01 when his pass attempt across the crease deflected in off Washington defenseman John Carlson.
“I don't think we were ready from the start,” Mantha said. “We dig ourselves in a hole, and it's hard to come back against these teams. We're not going to score five goals every night. If you give up four and you're kind of chasing, it's just almost impossible.”
Mantha’s power-play goal just 10 seconds into the third period cut it to 4-2, a one-timer from above the right circle after a giveaway by Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser.
“Stings a little bit more when you see what we're capable of doing in the third to create offense and play in their end,” Washington forward Max Pacioretty said. “If we had that effort for 60 minutes, we would have liked our chances.”
Schmaltz scored into an empty net with 21 seconds left for the 5-2 final.
It was Guenther’s first three-point game in the NHL.
“I think we’ve been playing well the last two weeks,” Guenther said. “Let’s just keep this thing going. We’ve got some confidence now, so let’s roll with it.”
NOTES: Arizona outscored Washington 11-2 in sweeping the two-game season series after a 6-0 win at Mullett Arena on Dec. 4. … The Capitals went 2-for-7 on the power play; the Coyotes were 2-for-6. Washington has scored a power-play goal in five-straight games, its longest stretch since a seven-game run from Dec. 1-13, 2022. … Arizona forward Matias Maccelli (one assist) has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak. … Ovechkin, who had eight shots on goal, has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in his past 24 games, and Capitals forward Dylan Strome (one assist) has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in his past 15.