Coyotes at Sharks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (16-13-2) at SHARKS (9-20-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Liam O’Brien -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Troy Stecher

Travis Dermott -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Juuso Valimaki 

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov 

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Justin Bailey -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman

Jack Studnicka -- Filip Zadina -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotyuk -- Henry Thrun

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jacob MacDonald

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Givani Smith, Calen Addison, Jan Rutta

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)

Status report

Vejmelka will start after making 16 saves in relief in a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday... Durzi will play after missing five games with a lower-body injury. Valimaki comes out of the lineup... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 35 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday... Defensemen Addison and Rutta are each game-time decisions.

