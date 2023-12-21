Coyotes at Sharks

COYOTES (16-13-2) at SHARKS (9-20-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford
Liam O’Brien -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Troy Stecher
Travis Dermott -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Brown, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Justin Bailey -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman
Jack Studnicka -- Filip Zadina -- Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikita Okhotyuk -- Henry Thrun
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jacob MacDonald
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Givani Smith, Calen Addison, Jan Rutta
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)
Status report
Vejmelka will start after making 16 saves in relief in a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday... Durzi will play after missing five games with a lower-body injury. Valimaki comes out of the lineup... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 35 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday... Defensemen Addison and Rutta are each game-time decisions.