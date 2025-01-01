Arizona Coyotes Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

ARIZONA COYOTES QUARTER-CENTURY TEAM

First team

Forwards

Shane Doan

Clayton Keller

Radim Vrbata

Defensemen

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Keith Yandle

Goalie

Mike Smith

Forwards: Doan is and forever will be Mr. Coyote. He arrived with the franchise when it relocated from Winnipeg to Phoenix in 1996 and played with the Coyotes through the 2016-17 season. Doan is Arizona's all-time leader in all major offensive categories as well as games, including in this century with 1,254 games played, 369 goals, 521 assists, 890 points, 61 game-winning goals and 10 overtime goals. He played in 485 more games, scored 203 more goals, had 261 more assists, 472 more points, 30 more game-winning goals and three more overtime goals than anyone else to wear the uniform this century. Behind Doan is Keller, who is now the captain of the Utah Hockey Club. Keller, the No. 7 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft to Arizona, played in 520 games, which is third among forwards this century. He was second behind Doan with 166 goals, third with 252 assists and second with 418 points. His 0.80 points per game was first among the 23 Coyotes skaters who appeared in at least 300 games. Vrbata had three separate stints with Arizona (2007-08, 2009-14 and 2016-17). Among forwards, he was fourth in games played (509), third in goals (157), fourth in assists (186) and third in points (343).

Defensemen: Ekman-Larsson, who is now with the Toronto Maple Leafs, is the most decorated defenseman in Coyotes history. They selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft and he played with Arizona from 2010-21. Ekman-Larsson is second behind Doan this century with 769 games played. He has the most goals (128), assists (260) and points (388) among Arizona defensemen. Yandle, a fourth-round pick (No. 105) by the Coyotes in 2005, played in 558 games with the franchise from 2006-15. He is second behind Ekman-Larsson among defensemen with 65 goals, 246 assists and 311 points.

Goalie: Smith led all Coyotes goalies with 312 games played, 310 starts and 22 shutouts. His 128 wins were second behind Ilya Bryzgalov's 130. Among Coyotes goalies to appear in 100 games, Smith was fifth in goals-against average (2.69) and save percentage (.916). He led the Coyotes to the Western Conference Final in 2012, going 9-7 with a 1.99 GAA, .944 save percentage and three shutouts.