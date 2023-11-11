Coyotes at Predators

COYOTES (6-6-1) at PREDATORS (5-8-0)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker
Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot – Travis Boyd
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba
Josh Brown -- Troy Stecher
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Kesserling
Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (undisclosed)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood – Tommy Novak – Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Cole Smith
Philip Tomasino – Cody Glass – Juuso Parssinen
Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon – Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo – Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Michael McCarron, Liam Foudy
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body)
Status report
Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that McBain is day to day and the forward will not play. Kerfoot will move to center in McBain’s absence and Boyd will come into the lineup and play left wing on that line. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said Glass will be a game-time decision. Glass has missed the past eight games because of a lower-body injury. Brunette also said McDonagh, who has missed the past three games because of a lower body injury, is still day to day but the defenseman could be close to returning.