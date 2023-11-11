Latest News

Henrik Lundqvist ready to play in Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes november 11

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Canadiens renew Original Six rivalry
NHL Buzz news and notes november 11

NHL Buzz: Jarry returns to start for Penguins against Sabres
Morning Skate for November 11 

Morning Skate for November 11 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Philadelphia Flyers Anaheim Ducks game recap November 10

Carlsson gets 1st NHL hat trick in Ducks loss to Flyers
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings
Weekes weekend watch november 10

Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast

Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on 'The Chirp' podcast
CHL Notebook St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky enjoys change of scenery

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Dvorsky enjoying change of scenery
Vernon's 'perfect personality' got him to Hall of Fame

Vernon's confidence, athleticism belied size, earned him spot in Hall of Fame
Minnesota Wild Buffalo Sabres game recap November 10

Skinner, Peterka spark Sabres in win against Wild 
Calgary Flames Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 10

Nylander extends point streak to 14, Maple Leafs defeat Flames in shootout

Coyotes at Predators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (6-6-1) at PREDATORS (5-8-0)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot – Travis Boyd

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba

Josh Brown -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Kesserling

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (undisclosed)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood – Tommy Novak – Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Cole Smith

Philip Tomasino – Cody Glass – Juuso Parssinen

Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon – Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo – Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Liam Foudy

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body)

Status report

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that McBain is day to day and the forward will not play. Kerfoot will move to center in McBain’s absence and Boyd will come into the lineup and play left wing on that line. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said Glass will be a game-time decision. Glass has missed the past eight games because of a lower-body injury. Brunette also said McDonagh, who has missed the past three games because of a lower body injury, is still day to day but the defenseman could be close to returning.