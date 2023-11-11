Coyotes at Predators

COYOTES (6-6-1) at PREDATORS (5-8-0)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot – Travis Boyd

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba

Josh Brown -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Kesserling

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (undisclosed)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood – Tommy Novak – Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Cole Smith

Philip Tomasino – Cody Glass – Juuso Parssinen

Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon – Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo – Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Liam Foudy

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body)

Status report

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said that McBain is day to day and the forward will not play. Kerfoot will move to center in McBain’s absence and Boyd will come into the lineup and play left wing on that line. … Predators coach Andrew Brunette said Glass will be a game-time decision. Glass has missed the past eight games because of a lower-body injury. Brunette also said McDonagh, who has missed the past three games because of a lower body injury, is still day to day but the defenseman could be close to returning.