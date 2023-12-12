Cooley returns home with Coyotes for 1st game against Crosby, Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Logan Cooley might not be in the NHL without Sidney Crosby.

Cooley, a rookie forward for the Arizona Coyotes, started in 2008 as an inaugural member of the “Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey” program for children aged 5 to 9 around Western Pennsylvania, which has since been adopted League-wide.

Spearheaded by Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the initiative provided Cooley with free head-to-toe equipment. At 5 years old, Cooley also received several sessions of on-ice instruction, including some with Crosby.

“It’s super special,” Cooley said. “For me, it’s when I first fell in love with the game. When I first stepped on that ice, I knew I loved it and wanted to do something special with it.

“It was super fun to have a guy like Crosby kind of get me started with the game. … I do remember he was out on the ice sometimes. I just remember having so much fun.”

Now 19, Cooley will again take the ice with Crosby, this time in the NHL, when the Coyotes visit the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS).

“I think it’s obviously pretty cool,” Crosby said. “When we started doing [the program], it wasn’t necessarily to have kids come out of it and make the NHL. It was just to introduce them to the game. The fact that he started in it, and now has got to the NHL and is playing at the level he’s playing at, that’s pretty cool.

“Happy that’s the case. He looks like he’s playing some great hockey. That’s good to see.”

Cooley was raised in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, a borough southeast of Pittsburgh. Selected in the first round (No. 3) by Arizona in the 2022 NHL Draft, he is the highest-drafted player out of the city.

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who grew up in East Palestine, Ohio, and Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, was taken No. 15 by the New York Rangers in 2011. Forward R.J. Umberger, born in Pittsburgh, went No. 16 to the Canucks in 2001.

In his first 26 games, Cooley has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) for the Coyotes (13-11-2).

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind,” Cooley said. “It was a busy summer with deciding to turn pro or go back to school (University of Minnesota). I’m settling in nicely, getting a little bit more comfortable each game. The guys have been great to me, helping me on and off the ice.”