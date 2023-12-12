Cooley returns home with Coyotes for 1st game against Crosby, Penguins

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Logan Cooley might not be in the NHL without Sidney Crosby.

Cooley, a rookie forward for the Arizona Coyotes, started in 2008 as an inaugural member of the “Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey” program for children aged 5 to 9 around Western Pennsylvania, which has since been adopted League-wide.

Spearheaded by Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the initiative provided Cooley with free head-to-toe equipment. At 5 years old, Cooley also received several sessions of on-ice instruction, including some with Crosby.

“It’s super special,” Cooley said. “For me, it’s when I first fell in love with the game. When I first stepped on that ice, I knew I loved it and wanted to do something special with it.

“It was super fun to have a guy like Crosby kind of get me started with the game. … I do remember he was out on the ice sometimes. I just remember having so much fun.”

Now 19, Cooley will again take the ice with Crosby, this time in the NHL, when the Coyotes visit the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS).

“I think it’s obviously pretty cool,” Crosby said. “When we started doing [the program], it wasn’t necessarily to have kids come out of it and make the NHL. It was just to introduce them to the game. The fact that he started in it, and now has got to the NHL and is playing at the level he’s playing at, that’s pretty cool.

“Happy that’s the case. He looks like he’s playing some great hockey. That’s good to see.”

Cooley was raised in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, a borough southeast of Pittsburgh. Selected in the first round (No. 3) by Arizona in the 2022 NHL Draft, he is the highest-drafted player out of the city.

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who grew up in East Palestine, Ohio, and Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, was taken No. 15 by the New York Rangers in 2011. Forward R.J. Umberger, born in Pittsburgh, went No. 16 to the Canucks in 2001.

In his first 26 games, Cooley has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) for the Coyotes (13-11-2).

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind,” Cooley said. “It was a busy summer with deciding to turn pro or go back to school (University of Minnesota). I’m settling in nicely, getting a little bit more comfortable each game. The guys have been great to me, helping me on and off the ice.”

WSH@ARI: Cooley finishes Keller's feed for a PPG

From Pittsburgh, Cooley idolized Washington Capitals forward, and noted Crosby-rival, Alex Ovechkin. He said he was taken aback Dec. 4, scoring the opening goal of a 6-0 win against Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Cooley expects Crosby to have a similar impact on him.

“You get a little bit star-struck out there,” Cooley said. “You have to look twice to make sure it’s actually them. It’s going to be pretty special. Being a Pittsburgh kid, the Penguins were always on the TV.

“You’re always watching him do his thing out there. To be able to share the ice with him and compete against him, play against him, it’s going to be pretty cool.”

At 36 years old in his 19th NHL season, Crosby can still provide a challenge. The center has 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 26 games and is second in even-strength goals with 13, behind Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (14).

The same could be said for second-line center Evgeni Malkin, who has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 26 games at 37 years old.

“There are some guys that I looked up to on that team,” Cooley said. “Whether it be Crosby, Malkin, all those guys that have done some special things in this League. To be able to go against them and compete against a guy like Crosby, one of the best players in the League, it’s going to be a dream come true.”

Crosby, chosen No. 1 at 17 years old by Pittsburgh in the 2005 NHL Draft, said he’s impressed with how Cooley, as a teenager, has transitioned to the NHL.

“You put a lot of pressure on yourself,” Crosby said. “When you come in, highly touted like that, there’s a lot of expectations. I think he’s handled it well. All these guys coming in now, they seem like they’re ready. It doesn’t seem like it’s a massive jump at all.”

There could be some pressure playing back home Tuesday. But Cooley said he’s prepared to just enjoy it.

“I think you always think about that,” Cooley said. “Any kid playing hockey when they’re little, they always dream about playing in the NHL. Obviously, going to Pens games when I was little, I always wanted to be out on the ice, whether it was with the Penguins or with a different team.

“It’s finally starting to come true. I’m really looking forward to it.”

