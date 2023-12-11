Rookie Watch: Bedard, Fantilli among top 7 scorers age 19 or younger

Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets: The 19-year-old (6-2, 194), selected No. 3 in the 2023 draft, is tied for second among rookies with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 30 games. Fantilli is fourth among rookie forwards in blocked shots (14) and takeaways (13), and ninth in hits (22). He averages 15:09 of ice time and is tied for second among rookies with 14 even-strength points (seven goals, seven assists).

Logan Cooley, C, Arizona Coyotes: Tied for fifth among rookies with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists), and first with 10 power-play points (two goals) in 26 games. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has become an effective playmaker in Arizona's scheme and is third among rookies in face-off wins (97) and winning percentage (44.3) with a minimum of 100 face-offs taken. The 19-year-old (5-10, 174) is the center on a line with left wing Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz and averages 16:49 of ice time. The Pittsburgh native will get an opportunity to play against his boyhood idol, Sidney Crosby, when Arizona visits the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS).

Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks: The No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft is tied for eighth with among rookies with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) while averaging 18:20 of ice time in 19 games. Carlsson (6-3, 194) ranks second with 0.72 points per game among rookies with a minimum of 15 games played. When in the lineup, the 18-year-old is usually playing with left wing Alex Killorn and Troy Terry on top line. The Ducks continue to monitor his playing time in attempt to maximize his reps while bringing him along slowly. He has three power-play goals and a 19.1 shooting percentage, which is tied for second among rookies (minimum 15 games). The Ducks control 50.7 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when Carlsson is on the ice, which ranks 11th among rookies (minimum 15 games).