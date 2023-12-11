Rookie Watch: Bedard, Fantilli among top 7 scorers age 19 or younger

Blackhawks center leads 1st-year players in most categories; Blue Jackets forward blocking shots, forcing turnovers

Rookie watch Bedard Fantilli Korchinski

© Ben Jackson/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, a look at the top seven rookie scorers among players age 19 or younger (listed by point total):

Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks: The 18-year-old right-shot center, selected No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads NHL rookies in goals (11) and points (23) in 27 games. He also leads first-year players in even-strength goals (10) and points (18) and rookie forwards in average ice time (19:19). Bedard (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has 22 takeaways and 84 shots on goal, also tops among rookies. He's played center with left wing Anthony Beauvillier and Philipp Kurashev. Chicago controls 45.3 percent of all 5-on-5 shot attempts when Bedard is on the ice.

NHL Tonight discuss Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard

Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets: The 19-year-old (6-2, 194), selected No. 3 in the 2023 draft, is tied for second among rookies with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 30 games. Fantilli is fourth among rookie forwards in blocked shots (14) and takeaways (13), and ninth in hits (22). He averages 15:09 of ice time and is tied for second among rookies with 14 even-strength points (seven goals, seven assists).

Logan Cooley, C, Arizona Coyotes: Tied for fifth among rookies with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists), and first with 10 power-play points (two goals) in 26 games. The No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has become an effective playmaker in Arizona's scheme and is third among rookies in face-off wins (97) and winning percentage (44.3) with a minimum of 100 face-offs taken. The 19-year-old (5-10, 174) is the center on a line with left wing Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz and averages 16:49 of ice time. The Pittsburgh native will get an opportunity to play against his boyhood idol, Sidney Crosby, when Arizona visits the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS).

Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks: The No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft is tied for eighth with among rookies with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) while averaging 18:20 of ice time in 19 games. Carlsson (6-3, 194) ranks second with 0.72 points per game among rookies with a minimum of 15 games played. When in the lineup, the 18-year-old is usually playing with left wing Alex Killorn and Troy Terry on top line. The Ducks continue to monitor his playing time in attempt to maximize his reps while bringing him along slowly. He has three power-play goals and a 19.1 shooting percentage, which is tied for second among rookies (minimum 15 games). The Ducks control 50.7 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when Carlsson is on the ice, which ranks 11th among rookies (minimum 15 games).

PHI@ANA: Carlsson scores three goals vs. Flyers

Matthew Poitras, C, Boston Bruins: The second-round (No. 54) in the 2022 draft, has 12 points (five goals, seven assists), tied for ninth among rookies. Poitras (5-11, 180) averages 14:04 of ice time in 25 games and has most recently been skating on a line with left wing James van Riemsdyk and right wing Trent Frederic. The 19-year-old is third among rookie forwards with 15 blocked shots and second with 18 takeaways.

Kevin Korchinski, D, Blackhawks: Ranks fourth among rookie defensemen with seven points (two goals, five assists) and third in power-play points (three) while averaging 19:34 of ice time in 25 games. The 19-year-old left-hand shot (6-1, 185), selected No. 7 in the 2022 draft, is fourth among all first-year defensemen in blocked shots (30) and tied for second in takeaways (nine) in a top-two pairing role with Connor Murphy. He is away from the Blackhawks because of a family matter.

Zach Benson LW, Buffalo Sabres: The No. 13 in the 2023 draft is 14th among rookie forwards with seven points (two goals, five assists) 18 games, all at even strength. The 18-year-old (5-10, 170) has averaged 14:49 of ice time on a line with center Dylan Cozens and right wing JJ Peterka. The Sabres control 50.3 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts when Benson is on the ice. He also has five hits, five blocked shots and six takeaways.

