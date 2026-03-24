Frondell to make NHL debut with Blackhawks against Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Anton Frondell, the No. 3 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN).

The 18-year-old forward had 28 points (20 goals, eight assists) in 43 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF of the SHL and two points (one goal, one assist) in three playoff games. Frondell signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on July 15, 2025,

“Everything has been going really fast,” Frondell said after the morning skate. “We played our last game with Djurgården on Saturday, and I got the call right after. I was shocked.

“Sunday, I was just packing my bags, and now I’m here. It’s cool.”

Frondell was placed on a line with forwards Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene at the morning skate and also practiced on Chicago’s top power-play unit.

“It feels like a dream,” Frondell said. “Being on the ice with those players, sitting next to Bedard, it’s really cool. I don’t really know what to expect tonight, but I’m just going to enjoy it.

“I was very nervous. Yesterday, I arrived at the hotel, meeting all the guys, that was cool. Then, getting on the ice for the first time, it felt hard to breathe out there. But now I feel ready for the game.”