Frondell to make NHL debut with Blackhawks against Islanders

Forward was No. 3 pick in 2025 Draft, expected to play on line with Bedard

Frondell practice

© Chicago Blackhawks Photos

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Anton Frondell, the No. 3 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN).

The 18-year-old forward had 28 points (20 goals, eight assists) in 43 regular-season games with Djurgårdens IF of the SHL and two points (one goal, one assist) in three playoff games. Frondell signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on July 15, 2025,

“Everything has been going really fast,” Frondell said after the morning skate. “We played our last game with Djurgården on Saturday, and I got the call right after. I was shocked.

“Sunday, I was just packing my bags, and now I’m here. It’s cool.”

Frondell was placed on a line with forwards Connor Bedard and Ryan Greene at the morning skate and also practiced on Chicago’s top power-play unit.

“It feels like a dream,” Frondell said. “Being on the ice with those players, sitting next to Bedard, it’s really cool. I don’t really know what to expect tonight, but I’m just going to enjoy it.

“I was very nervous. Yesterday, I arrived at the hotel, meeting all the guys, that was cool. Then, getting on the ice for the first time, it felt hard to breathe out there. But now I feel ready for the game.”

Frondell said those closest to him have arrived from Sweden for his big night.

“Yeah, my whole family is here -- my sister, mom, and dad; they’re really happy,” Frondell said. “It still feels like a dream, being here and everything. I think they feel the same way; just happy and excited for what’s going to happen.”

Djurgårdens IF was promoted from HockeyAllsvenskan to the Swedish Hockey League this season, a move Frondell believes helped him prepare for the NHL. He was also a teammate with 35-year-old forward Marcus Kruger, who won the Stanley Cup twice with the Blackhawks (2013, 2015).

Frondell also represented Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had eight points (five goals, three assists) in seven games.

“I scored more goals than last year (20/16),” Frondell said. “The SHL was a big step up, so it took some time to adjust. But after the World Juniors, I felt like all of us young guys came back with more confidence. We believed in ourselves more and just played freer.”

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Tuesday marks the beginning of a four-game road trip for Chicago (26-31-13), which should provide Frondell some time to become acclimated with his new teammates. As for his on-ice play, coach Jeff Blashill said he doesn’t want Frondell to feel pressured to produce right away.

“Just be him … play,” Blashill said. “He's done a good job over the course of his time growing up to put himself in position of success, so just go play. 

“Biggest thing is I told him (is) you're going to make mistakes, and I don't care about mistakes. We care about learning.”

Of course, joining a team late in an NHL season is much different than having a full offseason to prepare, an opportunity Bedard was provided after being the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard, 20, is in his third season with the Blackhawks and leads them with 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 57 games.

He’s optimistic Frondell will be the player Chicago envisions in time.

“He was just fighting for his life in the playoffs with a different squad,” Bedard said. “A day later, he's flying, however long, eight, nine hours, speaking a different language and everything. So, t's different.

“You don't want to put expectations on anyone; you just want him to go out there and enjoy the moment, play his game, and he's a great player. He's going to do great.”

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